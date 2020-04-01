Home | News | General | President Buhari’s Daughter Reunites With Family After 14 Days In Isolation (Photo)
Two Sentenced To Death By Hanging For Killing Osun State University Student
Lady Faints After Her Boyfriend Proposed To Her On Her Birthday

President Buhari’s Daughter Reunites With Family After 14 Days In Isolation (Photo)



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 5 hours 31 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

It is a thing of joy & gratitude to Almighty God to reunite with my daughter after she had been in isolation for 14 days immediately she landed in Nigeria. While I’m wishing all those infected for a speedy recovery, I pray for the end of this pandemic.

https://mobile.twitter.com/aishambuhari/status/1245802838997061634

alt
alt
DON'T MISS: Download Edujandon.com News app and get latest news updates directly to your phone!

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 196