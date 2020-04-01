Home | News | General | President Buhari’s Daughter Reunites With Family After 14 Days In Isolation (Photo)
President Buhari’s Daughter Reunites With Family After 14 Days In Isolation (Photo)
- 5 hours 31 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
It is a thing of joy & gratitude to Almighty God to reunite with my daughter after she had been in isolation for 14 days immediately she landed in Nigeria. While I’m wishing all those infected for a speedy recovery, I pray for the end of this pandemic.
https://mobile.twitter.com/aishambuhari/status/1245802838997061634
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
Loading...
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 196