President Buhari's Daughter Reunites With Family After 14 Days In Isolation (Photo)

It is a thing of joy & gratitude to Almighty God to reunite with my daughter after she had been in isolation for 14 days immediately she landed in Nigeria. While I’m wishing all those infected for a speedy recovery, I pray for the end of this pandemic.

https://mobile.twitter.com/aishambuhari/status/1245802838997061634



