Home | News | General | Lady Faints After Her Boyfriend Proposed To Her On Her Birthday

A video making rounds online captured moment a Nigerian lady passed out after her boyfriend proposed to her on her birthday.

The identity of the lady was not immediately available at the time of filing this report, but the incident occurred while she was being cheered on by her friends.

She was however resuscitated with water after she fainted.

Here is the viral video below;

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...