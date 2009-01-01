Home | News | General | World Bank approves $1.9bn emergency support package for 25 countries
Lady Faints After Her Boyfriend Proposed To Her On Her Birthday
Nigerian man converts drums into wash-hand basins to help fight COVID-19

World Bank approves $1.9bn emergency support package for 25 countries



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments


The World Bank says it has received approval for emergency support operations for developing countries.

In a statement on Thursday, the Bretton Wood institution said the approval given by its board of executive directors is for the first group of projects to help 25 countries respond to “immediate health consequences of the pandemic and bolster economic recovery”.

The first group of projects is said to total $1.9 billion with the World Bank saying it is ready to deploy $160 billion over the next 15 months.

“The broader economic program will aim to shorten the time to recovery, create conditions for growth, support small and medium enterprises, and help protect the poor and vulnerable,” the statement read.

“There will be a strong poverty focus in these operations, with an emphasis on policy-based financing, and protecting the poorest households and the environment.”

Some of the countries listed to benefit from the first group of projects are Afghanistan, Argentina, Cabo Verde, Cambodia, Democratic Republic of Congo, Djibouti, Ecuador, Ethiopia, Ghana, Haiti, India, Kenya, Kyrgyz Republic.

Others are Maldives, Mauritania, Mongolia, Pakistan, Paraguay, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Sri Lanka, Tajikistan, The Gambia and Yemen.

Commenting on the project, David Malpass, World Bank president, said: “The World Bank Group is taking broad, fast action to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and we already have health response operations moving forward in over 65 countries.”

“We are working to strengthen developing nations’ ability to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and shorten the time to economic and social recovery. The poorest and most vulnerable countries will likely be hit the hardest, and our teams around the world remain focused on country-level and regional solutions to address the ongoing crisis.”

The World Bank also said it is helping countries access critical medical supplies by reaching out to suppliers on behalf of governments.

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 197