COVID-19: Army releases phone numbers to report 'erring' soldiers



The Nigerian Army has released phone numbers for citizens to report any unprofessional conduct by soldiers while enforcing lock down orders.

This became necessary following videos and pictures being circulated of soldiers allegedly torturing Nigerians on the streets.

However, the Army had described the video as fake.

The coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, in a statement on Thursday, said that the videos were not related to the present military engagement of the Armed Forces of Nigeria in enforcing the lock down on COVID-19.

In a new post on its Twitter page, the military wrote: “Report any unprofessional conduct by Nigerian army personnel during Covid-19 lockdown.

“Send text or WhatsApp message, video or audio recordings and pictures to these numbers; 07017222225, 09060005290,08099900131, 08077444303.

“Messages should contain the exact location, date and time of the incident.”


