BREAKING: Four COVID-19 patients discharged in Lagos — recovery toll now 25

Four COVID-19 patients have been discharged from the Infectious Diseases Hospital, Yaba, Lagos.





Akin Abayomi, the state’s commissioner for health, made the announcement at a media briefing in Lagos on Friday.





This development comes a few hours after 11 patients were discharged on Thursday. Eight persons were discharged earlier.





The latest recoveries bring the total number of discharged persons in the state to 23.

Two patients had recovered and were discharged in Ekiti and Oyo states. The recovery toll nationwide is now 25.





So far, 98 cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Lagos.





A total of 190 persons have tested positive for the disease across 13 states in the country — according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) — as of Friday.





Out of the 190 confirmed cases, Lagos state, which is the epicentre of the disease, has 98 cases; FCT, 38; Osun, 20, and Oyo, eight cases.





Akwa Ibom state has five cases; Ogun and Edo states have four each; Kaduna, four; Bauchi, three.





Enugu and Ekiti states have two cases each while Rivers and Benue states have recorded one each.





Nigeria has recorded only two fatalities from COVID-19 so far.