Home | News | General | Premier League board makes final and stunning decision on 2019/20 season

- Premier League have announced indefinitely suspension of the 2019/20 season

- Advance funds will be sent to the EFL and National League to help the clubs which are struggling financially

- A hefty sum will be donated to the NHS to aid in the fight against the coronavirus

The Premier League was on Friday, April 3 suspended indefinitely following a crisis meeting on the coronavirus.

Chiefs have however agreed to resume the season eventually, but only when it is safe to do so.

READ ALSO: Meet the only European League still actively playing football despite coronavirus fears

The Premier League season will only resume when it is absolutely safe. Photo: Getty Images.

Source: UGC

READ ALSO: Africa is no testing lab: Drogba among football stars angry over proposal to test COVID-19 vaccine in Africa

Initially, football in England was put on hold at least until April 30, but after talks, the date does not seem practical with the coronavirus pandemic not relenting.

COVID-19: Leading NGO begins campaign to monitor funds donated to FG

“The Premier League’s overriding priority is to aid the health and wellbeing of the nation and our communities. The 2019/20 season will only return when it is safe and appropriate to do so,” a Premier League statememt released on Friday said.

It is understood the restart date is under review by several stakeholders and announcement will eventually be made in the future.

“The Premier League is working closely with the whole of professional football in this country, as well as with the Government, public agencies and other relevant stakeholders to ensure the game achieves a collaborative solution,” the statement further read.

In the meeting, it was also agreed that a KSh 2.5 billion (£20 million) donation would be issued to the National Health Service (NHS) in the UK to aid in the battle against the coronavirus.

A further £125 million will be pumped to the EFL and National League to help clubs which are struggling financially.

Amid coronavirus pandemic, UN donates $2m to federal government

The Premier League will also ask players to take a 30% pay cut to help their respective clubs cope with the current suspension of the season.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Rio Ferdinand suggested that the Premier League board should cancel the 2019/20 season because of the threat and spread of coronavirus.

And should the Premier League chiefs agree to do that, then it will be a big blow for Jurgen Klopp and his wards at Liverpool who have been waiting to win the title for the past 30 years.

Coronavirus crisis has been a serious issue which has been affecting all humans on earth in one way or the other as many businesses have gone down.

4-yr-old boxer: I want to become a world champion | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...