Inside Mike Tyson's cannabis business that fetches him £550k monthly

- Mike Tyson's cannabis business has recorded success since he started in 2016

- The former heavyweight king reportedly makes up to £500,000-per-week

- Tyson also claims he smokes £40,000 worth of cannabis which is believed it calm his nerves

Mike Tyson has been selling cannabis products since 2016 through his Tyson Holistic label.

The 53-year-old is believed to be earning around £500,000-per-month through his business that offers premium weed strains, edibles and extracts.

The former undisputed king of the heavyweight is building a 418 weed-themed holiday resort that he hopes will be home to a music festival to rival Coachella, as well as the world's longest lazy river.

Tyson is also planning to build a University that will aim to teach cannabis cultivation tips to intending farmers.

His business is situated in California where weed is legal and he has partnered by top businessman Rob Hickman since 2016.

Tyson abused substances like hard drugs during his days as a professional boxer, but Hickman has pointed out that weed has made a difference in the former heavyweight champions Life.

But Tyson confessed to smoking £40,000 of his own supply every month which he claims makes him calmer.

The legendary American fighter is planning to build a ranch of over 418-acres, where guests will be able to smoke weed within the resort, except where alcohol is sold.

Legit.ng also reported that Mike Tyson is not ruling out Deontay Wilder's chances of recording a victory against Tyson Fury in their trilogy fight, The Sun reports.

The Gypsy King dominated the Bronze Bomber in their second bout in February following a seventh-round stage. But the Baddest Man on the Planet who celebrated Wilder's defeat to Fury at ringside believes his fellow American still has a chance.

In an Instagram interview with multi-platinum award-winning rapper Fat Joe on Tyson said: "Listen, he didn’t fight the same fight he fought the first fight.

"The first fight he fought with confidence like he could win. The second fight he fought like he didn’t have no zest, no life in him.

"I just don’t think he was the same fighter after the first fight. He couldn’t rise to that occasion again."

