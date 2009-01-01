Home | News | General | Kano university joins in the fight against coronavirus, works on production of hand sanitisers

- Bayero University, Kano, will be producing hand sanitisers as its contribution in the fight against coronavirus

- The sanitisers will be produced by the university's department of Pure and Industrial Chemistry

- According to the head of the department, Dr Ibrahim Tajo Siraj, staff have already been mobilised for the task

Bayero University’s Department of Pure and Industrial Chemistry has mobilised its staff for the production of hand sanitisers as the world battles with the coronavirus pandemic.

The sanitisers will be used within the university campus and possibly the Kano community, The Nation reports.

Legit.ng gathers that the disclosure was made on Friday, April 3, by the head of the department, Dr Ibrahim Tajo Siraj.

Bayero University, Kano. Photo credit: Nigerian Scholars

Siraj said the idea was borne out of the desire to give a helping hand in the fight against the disease.

He said: “As you are aware, Universities were known to be serving as research centres where solutions are proffered for any problem facing the society, and now it is time to prove to this, hence, our decision to mobilize our members to the laboratories with a view to producing hand sanitizers as stop-gap measures."

Siraj also said the university would be producing the international standard hand sanitisers in line with the specifications of the World Health Organization (WHO).

In other news, billionaire businessman and philanthropist Bill Gates has said he will be funding the construction of factories for seven different potential coronavirus vaccines.

The businessman, who made the disclosure on Trevor Noah's The Daily Show, said two of the vaccines will eventually be picked after billions of dollars has gone into the seven vaccines.

Gates said: "Because our foundation has such deep expertise in infectious diseases, we've thought about the epidemic, we did fund some things to be more prepared like a vaccine effort, our early money can accelerate things."

He said it is worth wasting a few billion where there is trillions of dollars in the current situation the world finds itself.

His words: "Even though we'll end up picking at most two of them, we're going to fund factories for all seven just so we don't waste time in serially saying 'ok which vaccine works' and then building the factory.

"It'll be a few billion dollars we'll waste on manufacturing for the constructs that don't get picked because something else is better. But a few billion in this situation we're in, where there's trillions of dollars [...] being lost economically, it is worth it."

