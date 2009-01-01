Home | News | General | Mike Tyson sends big message to Wilder after defeat against Fury, tells him what to do

- Mike Tyson wants Deontay Wilder to put defeat against Fury behind him

- The American stated that Wilder should grow up from thinking about the loss

- Wilder is however preparing for trilogy against Tyson Fury later this year

World boxing legend Mike Tyson has appealed to his countryman Deontay Wilder that losing against British fighter Tyson Fury should not be the end of his dear life.

Since Deontay Wilder suffered embarrassing defeat against Tyson Fury, there have been reports that the American has been depressed since then with him feeling sad every day.

Reason is that since Deontay Wilder started his professional career, he has never been beaten by anyone before losing against Tyson Fury.

Tyson who was known for his superb display in the ring during his active boxing days has now urged Deontay Wilder to stop feeling sorry for himself stressing that he should put the defeat behind him.

''Wilder feels like giving up, ''Oh, my life is over. I've made $90 million dollars £73m. My life is over. Oh God, I want to die." Grow up,'' Tyson explained according to report on Daily Mail.

Meanwhile, Deontay Wilder is now preparing for a trilogy match against Tyson Fury which is expected to take place later this year.

When they first met, the encounter ended in a draw before Tyson Fury went to to beat Deontay Wilder mercilessly in the second duel.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Tyson Fury's boxing team are now reportedly planning to convince American boxer Deontay Wilder to step down in his third term bid to fight the British world champion.

Recently, Tyson Fury defeated Deontay Wilder in which the American sustained serious injuries and was taken to the hospital after the fight.

It was even a member of his coaching crew who had to throw in the towel for the referee to end the match thereby declaring Tyson Fury the winner.

But Wilder has clause in his fight with Tyson Fury and he has activated that trilogy fight with the Brit.

But according to the report on Mirror UK, Tyson Fury's team are not interested in their man facing Deontay Wilder again since they have met twice.

They are however willing to convince Wilder to drop the fight so that they can plan on Tyson Fury to face Anthony Joshua this year.

Fury's camp are so interested in seeing their client facing Anthony Joshua so as for the scores to be settled between two of them.

