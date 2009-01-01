Home | News | General | Raising children is a job as well - Kourtney Kardashian says after big fight with Kim, says she's quitting the family reality TV show

- American reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian has opened up on leaving the family show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians

- Kourtney Kardashian made this known after a fight she had with her sister, Kim

- The reality TV star said raising her kid is also a job

Fans of the popular American reality TV show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, may not be seeing Kourtney on their TV screens again. The mother of two announced that she is quitting the family show.

This is after Kourtney had a big fight with her sister, Kim, who questioned her older sister's work ethics. The question seemed to have gotten Kourtney angry as she told her sister to stop talking about it

PAY ATTENTION: Read the best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

In a series of tweets on her Twitter page, Kourtney revealed that she has quit the show. She opened up on this after a follower said she needed to quit the show and stop whining about not wanting to film.

Davido makes big confession about his career, says he decided to do music after he saw Wizkid (video)

Kourtney said that the reason for quitting the show was deeper than the fight she had with her sister. According to her, it has been from years of build-up.

She noted that her sisters do not apologise when they hurt her. According to her, they don't see where her hurt comes from.

According to her, it took a lot to make a decision about quitting the family show but she decided to choose happiness.

She went further to make an announcement that she will not be tweeting about the show. According to her, she is on a break with her children. She noted that since the conversations with her sisters are about her work ethic, Kourtney said that raising her kids is a job too.

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

In a related story, Legit.ng earlier reported that Kim Kardashian shared photos of family from Stormi’s Troll-themed birthday party. Kim Kardashian shared beautiful photos of her kids from her niece, Stormi’s second birthday party. The mother of four shared the photos on her official Instagram page. The reality star, her husband, and children posed for a photo. The family really had fun at the extravagant party as Chicago was seen eating ice-cream, while Saint licked lollipop as he posed for a photo with a friend.

After 3 failed marriages, I’m scared of remarrying - Shan George

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have upgraded to serve you better

Cardi B full performance in Lagos | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...