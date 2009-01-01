Home | News | General | SGF Mustapha speaks on rumoured sack of Buhari’s CoS, Abba Kyari

- Boss Mustapha, the secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), has dismissed the rumours claiming that Abba Kyari has been sacked

- The secretary to the government of the federation described the rumour of Abba Kyari’s sack as fake news

- The office of the SGF said the report is untrue and urged the public to disregard the rumour

Boss Mustapha, the secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), has dismissed the rumours claiming that President Muhammadu Buhari’s chief of staff, Abba Kyari, has been relieved of his duties.

The SGF who was responding to the purported sack letter in circulation on social media which allegedly originated from his office described the rumour as fake news, Daily Trust reports.

Mustapha in a statement thorough the director of information, Office of Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), Willie Bassey, said the report was untrue and urged the public to disregard the rumour.

In another report, Abba Kyari, the chief of staff to the president on Sunday, March 29, confirmed that he had tested positive for coronavirus.

Kyari in a statement published through the twitter handle of the presidency, @NGRPresident, said he was proceeding to Lagos on Sunday for further tests based on medical advice.

The chief of staff noted that he was feeling well and pointed out that he was yet to experience any of the symptoms associated with COVID-19.

Kyari said he had made personal arrangements to treat himself to avoid further burdening the public health system which faces so many pressures.

He said he has been working from home and expressed the hope of being at his desk soon.

He thanked Nigerian medical professionals who are working across the country to combat the pandemic.

Kyari also urged Nigerians to remain calm and maintain good hygiene by wash hands and staying at home if necessary.

Meanwhile, a report by The Cable claims Abba Kyari, the chief of staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, is responding “very well” to treatment but his doctors have asked him to rest more.

Legit.ng gathered that the president’s right-hand man had last week tested positive for COVID-19 but has only experienced mild symptoms, according to family sources.

