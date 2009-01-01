Home | News | General | Drogba, Eto'o, other African footballers 'attack' French doctors who want coronavirus cure to be first tested in Africa

- African footballers express anger over some comments on using the continent as an experiment for the test of vaccine for the COVID-19

- Some footballers from the continent have dismissed the proposal by the doctors saying Africans are not human guinea pigs

- The players are Christian Atsu, Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto'o Fils

There is outrage among the black population in France and the world after two doctors on live television pushed for Africa to be the first place where coronavirus treatments are tested.

Some world-class footballers from Africa have also expressed their anger and condemned the suggestion made by the French doctors.

Christian Atsu, Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto'o Fils have all lashed out the doctors, saying Africa will not be used for the experiment of the treatment of a potential cure for the deadly coronavirus.

Coronavirus: Singer Rema calls on karma to deal with Nigerian politicians for failing to invest in hospitals

On a local TV channel LCI, one of the doctors named as Dr. Jean-Paul Mira said: “If I can be provocative, shouldn’t we do this study in Africa, where there are no masks, no treatment, no resuscitation, a bit like it has been done in some studies in AIDS, where among prostitutes, we try things, because they are exposed, and they don’t protect themselves, what do you think?”

The other doctor also named Dr. Camille Locht joined the conversation supporting his view and assertion.

Some social media users have also expressed their disgust over the development with many calling on African leaders to protect its people from such conspiracies.

