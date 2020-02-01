Home | News | General | Armed bandits killing my people despite COVID- 19 – Senator Gyang

Kindly Share This Story:

Bandits

…Says Security Issues should not be limited to Urban Areas, Calls on Security Agencies to step up the fight against insurgency

By Henry Umoru

DEPUTY Chairman, Senate Committee on Defence, Senator Istifanus Gyang, Plateau North Friday raised the alarm that despite the Coronavirus, COVID- 19 that is at the moment, ravaging the world, his people were being killed by Armed Bandits.

The Senator has however warned that emphasis on security should not be limited to urban areas against the backdrop that the lives of the rural dwellers also matters, just as he called on security agencies to step up the fight against insurgency and banditry in Plateau and other states that are being affected by the scourge of banditry Senator Gyang who noted that he is saddened over attacks by Killer Bandits on helpless communities in Bassa LGA,said that two days running, Tuesday & Wednesday 31 March and 1 April, killer bandits attacked and killed 10 persons at Hukke and Kyle Borough villages of Irigwe Chiefdom, Bassa LGA.

According to him, the attack and show of no sense of fear of God nor value for human life took place at a time the entire human race is sober and seeking God in prayers against COVID-19, adding that it is necessary for the Police and Operation Safe Haven to rise up to their primary responsibility of securing the lives of citizens both in the cities and rural areas.

Speaking on the development in a telephone interview yesterday, Senator Gyang said, “It is unfortunate that while the entire humanity is grappling with this scourge of Coronavirus and steps are being taken globally to eradicate the scourge, bandits invaded my constituency and hit three villages. The hoodlums came in the night and set part of the villages ablaze and killed 10 persons.

“This is very disturbing, sad, unfortunate, and condemnable because at a time the entire nation is in a sober mood seeking the face of God in prayers, to see how God can deliver us from the scourge of Coronavirus, we have a set of people that have no fear of God and have no value for life. They are further destroying the lives of people that we are seeking the face of God to preserve in this painful season. The unfortunate incidents happened in my constituency on the 31st of March and also April 1.

“I’m taking this step to bring it to the attention of the nation and particularly the people of Plateau State that it is a painful moment, a painful development. One that no sane person in any way support. That is why I join my constituents, I join my people of goodwill to call on the security agencies, particularly the operation safe haven in Plateau State and the police to please rise up and take up their primary responsibility which is that of saving lives and property, particularly those of the rural dwellers in Plateau State.

“Emphasis on security should not be limited to urban areas because the lives of the rural dwellers also matters. That is why I’m calling on security agencies to step up the fight against insurgency and banditry in Plateau and other states that are being affected by the scourge of banditry.

“I called the Commissioner of Police, Plateau State Command immediately after the attacks and I engaged him with a view to knowing what he was doing about it and he told me that he had made some deployment to the area.

“Unfortunately, the military has just done zone changes. So I couldn’t reach the Commander of the Operation safe haven, that has been redeployed. Unfortunately, this morning again, I got a report that from the affected communities that the same bandits again, returned there last night and succeeded in burning some houses again.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...