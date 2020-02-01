Home | News | General | COVID 19: Kwara residents troop out in search of survival

Demola Akinyemi – Ilorin

Residents of Ilorin, kwara state capital trooped out on Friday, morning in search of means of survival, seven days after the state had been partially locked down socially and economically.

Also Deputy governor Mr. Kayode Alabi late Thursday afternoon chastised security officers on the road at Ote, area of Ilorin boundary area with Oyo state when he caught them giving motorists a free way to drive on the roads without caution.

Meanwhile, more donations entered the coffer of Kwara state government yesterday as Engr Kamaldeen Yusuf, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer of the multi-billion Kamwire Holdings, based in Kwara state donated N20m in support of the palliative being put in place by the government.

Saturday Vanguard saw shops, opened at the popular, Taiwo, Unity roads,Ipata Market, Muritala roads and several others during monitoring yesterday morning even as residents came in large numbers to buy.

Likewise in the Ahmadu Bello area of GRA Tanks, Fate, university of Ilorin roads among other areas.

The situation was the same in Offa, Lafiagi, Patigi, and Baruten areas of the state where residents came out having exhausted their foodstuff stocked at home, and no palliative was supplied.

vanguard

