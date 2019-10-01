Home | News | General | Kwara Gov. commiserates with PDP over death of member

Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara has commiserated with the opposition PDP and the people of Ekiti local government area of the state over the death of one of the suspended councilors, Hon. Adeniyi Emmanuel.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Emmanuel was the Speaker of Ekiti Local Government Legislative Council before his suspension.

A statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the Governor, Rafiu Ajakaye on Friday in Ilorin, said that Emmanuel died on Thursday.

“This is one death too many, particularly because the deceased left behind his two parents, wife and little children.

“We wish this never happened, but we are all pencils in the hands of our Maker.

“We are, therefore, left with no choice than to accept God’s decision.

“We commiserate with the family of the deceased and the entire PDP family in the state.

“We also commiserate with the entire suspended executive and legislative councils of Ekiti local government.

“We share in the pains of his young family and pray the almighty God to strengthen them at this somber time and always. We also pray for the repose of his soul,” AbdulRazaq said. (NAN)

