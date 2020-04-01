Home | News | General | Nigeria’s response to coronavirus remarkable – UN chief

Kindly Share This Story:

Guterres

The United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, has commended Nigeria’s response to the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Guterres, who spoke at a virtual news briefing in New York, the United States on Thursday, singled out Nigeria as one of the developing countries that have “shown a remarkable capacity to respond to the coronavirus.”

“I have to say this; some of these developing countries have shown a remarkable capacity to respond.

“I was quite impressed to see, for instance, Nigeria putting in place and immediately establishing a hospital.

“And I saw difficulties in countries that are much more developed to do quickly the same.”

Nigeria currently has 190 cases of COVID-19 with two deaths. (NAN)

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...