Coronavirus Suspect Dies In Omole, Lagos

Residents of Omole Estate, Phase II, Lagos are now in perpetual fear following the death of a patient suspected to have died of Coronavirus.
Report said the patient who presents with Coronavirus symptoms was rushed to the Primary Healthcare Centre in the area, and that there was no ambulance from the NCDC and the Lagos State Ambulance Service (LASAMBUS) to evacuate her to the Infectious Disease Centre, Yaba.
She was said to have been returned to her residence in a tricycle where she eventually died.
According to Starconnect, her death spread panic in the estate after the chairman, Omole Phase II, Mr. Bamidele Lanisa reportedly issued a notice urging residents to stay indoor over the case.
The chairman, in the notice wrote: “Dear Residents, this is to inform you that there is a confirmed case of coronavirus in our neighboring community (Olowoira).
“The patient was taken to the Health Centre and when the NCDC/Lagos ambulance was unavailable to evacuate her, she was returned to her residence in a tricycle and eventually died.
“As you can imagine, many people came in contact with the patient and the risk to transmission in the neighborhood is real.
“We advise residents to please stay in their houses and refrain from unnecessarily going about. Please safe. We advise a total stay at home for now.”DON'T MISS: Download Edujandon.com News app and get latest news updates directly to your phone!
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles