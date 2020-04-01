Home | News | General | Coronavirus Suspect Dies In Omole, Lagos

Residents of Omole Estate, Phase II, Lagos are now in perpetual fear following the death of a patient suspected to have died of Coronavirus.

Report said the patient who presents with Coronavirus symptoms was rushed to the Primary Healthcare Centre in the area, and that there was no ambulance from the NCDC and the Lagos State Ambulance Service (LASAMBUS) to evacuate her to the Infectious Disease Centre, Yaba.

She was said to have been returned to her residence in a tricycle where she eventually died.

According to Starconnect, her death spread panic in the estate after the chairman, Omole Phase II, Mr. Bamidele Lanisa reportedly issued a notice urging residents to stay indoor over the case.

The chairman, in the notice wrote: “Dear Residents, this is to inform you that there is a confirmed case of coronavirus in our neighboring community (Olowoira).

“The patient was taken to the Health Centre and when the NCDC/Lagos ambulance was unavailable to evacuate her, she was returned to her residence in a tricycle and eventually died.

“As you can imagine, many people came in contact with the patient and the risk to transmission in the neighborhood is real.

“We advise residents to please stay in their houses and refrain from unnecessarily going about. Please safe. We advise a total stay at home for now.”

