“Mothers Are Trying” – Davido Shows His Tired Face As He Babysits

Davido announces his fiance, Chioma after she was tested positive for coronavirus, he was then left to take care of their 5-month-old son till she recovers.

Davido is however currently babysitting his son with his fiance Chioma has hailed mothers for their effort in caring for their children

It has been 5 days since Davido announced Chioma tested positive to coronavirus and the OBO boss who was staying strong for his fiance is now experiencing some of what it takes to be the mother to his son.

Davido took to his social media page to share a picture of himself looking worn-out while carrying his son and he captioned the image;

Mothers Dey try ooo see my eyes lmao ##waitingformommytocomeback

