COVID-19: UEFA to resume Premier League, other leagues in Europe

The Union of European Football Association (UEFA) has decided to resume the Premier League and all other league seasons across the continent as Coronavirus continues to affect sporting events worldwide.

Edujandon.com recalls that all Premier League matches are currently suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Only the Belgian first division league officially ended their season on Thursday.

According to Football London, UEFA has proposed to resume the 2019/20 football season around July and August in a letter sent to all members across Europe.

The letter reads: “We are confident that football can restart in the months to come with conditions that will be dictated by public authorities and believe that any decision of abandoning domestic tournaments is, at this stage, premature and not justified.

“Their work is now focusing on scenarios encompassing the months of July and August, including the possibility that the UEFA tournaments restart after the completion of domestic leagues.

“A joint management of calendars is firmly needed as the conclusion of the current season must be coordinated with the start of the new season, which may be partly impacted because of the overstretch.

“Following the development of the current situation (Coronavirus), the calendar working group will indicate as soon as possible, and preferably by mid-May, which of the plans can be enacted for the completion of the season without leaving anyone behind.

“Because participation in UEFA club competitions is determined by the sporting result achieved at the end of full domestic competition, a premature termination would cast doubts about the fulfilment of such condition.”

