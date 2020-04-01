BREAKING: COVID-19: Confirmed cases of coronavirus hit 190 in Nigeria
- 7 hours ago
- 1
- 0
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed six new cases of coronavirus in the country.
This was confirmed in a tweet on NCDC’s verified Twitter handle.
This means there are now 190 confirmed cases in the country.
“Six new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Osun State, Nigeria.
“As at 11:00 am 3rd April there are 190 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Twenty have been discharged with two deaths, 190 confirmed cases, 20 discharged, 2 deaths.
Meanwhile, Lagos State on Thursday, discharged eleven coronavirus patients at the Infectious Disease Centre, Yaba Mainland Hospital.DON'T MISS: Download Edujandon.com News app and get latest news updates directly to your phone!
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles