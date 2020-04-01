Home | News | General | BREAKING: COVID-19: Confirmed cases of coronavirus hit 190 in Nigeria

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed six new cases of coronavirus in the country.

This was confirmed in a tweet on NCDC’s verified Twitter handle.

This means there are now 190 confirmed cases in the country.

“Six new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Osun State, Nigeria.

“As at 11:00 am 3rd April there are 190 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Twenty have been discharged with two deaths, 190 confirmed cases, 20 discharged, 2 deaths.

Meanwhile, Lagos State on Thursday, discharged eleven coronavirus patients at the Infectious Disease Centre, Yaba Mainland Hospital.

