COVID-19: UEFA to resume Premier League, other leagues in Europe

BREAKING: COVID-19: Confirmed cases of coronavirus hit 190 in Nigeria



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  7 hours ago
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed six new cases of coronavirus in the country.

This was confirmed in a tweet on NCDC’s verified Twitter handle.

alt

This means there are now 190 confirmed cases in the country.

“Six new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Osun State, Nigeria.

“As at 11:00 am 3rd April there are 190 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Twenty have been discharged with two deaths, 190 confirmed cases, 20 discharged, 2 deaths.

Meanwhile, Lagos State on Thursday, discharged eleven coronavirus patients at the Infectious Disease Centre, Yaba Mainland Hospital.

