VIDEO: Watch emotional moment when recovered Coronavirus patient is cheered as he leaves Lagos Hospital

An emotional video showing the moment a patient who has recovered from Coronavirus in Lagos was been cheered while leaving the Hospital.

In the video, the young man who was getting discharged from the Infectious Disease Hospital, IDH, Isolation Centre Yaba was being cheered by other patients as he walked out of the ward.

So far, a total of 23 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Lagos inclusive of an 8-week-old baby

Watch the video below.



