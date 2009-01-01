Home | News | General | VIDEO: Watch emotional moment when recovered Coronavirus patient is cheered as he leaves Lagos Hospital
BREAKING NEWS: 20 fresh cases of coronavirus confirmed, total now 210
TRENDING VIDEO: Nigerian Soldiers threaten to rape, infect Warri women with HIV after death of colleague

VIDEO: Watch emotional moment when recovered Coronavirus patient is cheered as he leaves Lagos Hospital



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 56 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

An emotional video showing the moment a patient who has recovered from Coronavirus in Lagos was been cheered while leaving the Hospital.

In the video, the young man who was getting discharged from the Infectious Disease Hospital, IDH, Isolation Centre Yaba was being cheered by other patients as he walked out of the ward.

So far, a total of 23 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Lagos inclusive of an 8-week-old baby

Watch the video below.

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 179