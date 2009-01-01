Eti-Osa LGA leads with highest COVID-19 cases in Lagos (Full list)
- 2 hours 4 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Eti Osa Local Government may be the epicentre of COVID-19 in Lagos State as the deadly virus spreads in the nation’s commercial hub.
This was revealed as the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, released the list of areas with the highest numbers of confirmed cases in the state on Friday.
According to him, Eti-Osa Local Government Area tops the list with 47 cases, followed by Ikeja – 24; and Lagos Mainland – 14.
Abayomi gave out the statistics while giving an update of the COVID-19 situation in the state on Friday.
He said that Lagos has recorded 98 confirmed cases in six local governments.
However, he said 24 patients have been discharged, bringing the number of active cases in the state to 74.
According to him,
1) Eti-Osa – 47
2) Ikeja – 24
3) Lagos Mainland – 11
4) Alimosho – 1
5) Agege – 1
6) Ikorodu – 1
Cases by age, the commissioner said most of the patients are between 30 and 59 years old. He said that only three patients are between 60 and 70 years currently receiving treatment.
About their Gender, Abayomi said 64 per cent of the patients are males, 36 per cent females.
He said that 68 per cent of the cases were imported in the first four weeks of confirmation of the index case in the state.
“91 per cent of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Lagos are Nigerians, nine per cent are foreigners,” he added.
Updates on cases in Lagos:
Total confirmed cases – 98
Active cases – 74
Total discharged – 23
Total evacuated – 1
Test conducted daily – 200 to 300
Available ventilators: About 20
Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
Loading...
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 191