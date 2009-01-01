Home | News | General | Breaking: 20 new cases of coronavirus recorded in Nigeria

- Nigeria has confirmed 20 new coronavirus cases

- Majority of the new cases are in Lagos state

- The total number of cases in Nigeria is now 210

The federal government has on Friday, April 3, confirmed 20 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total for the country to a record of 210.

This was disclosed in a tweet by the NCDC around 10:30pm.

"Twenty new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 11 in Lagos, 3 in the FCT, 3 in Edo, 2 in Osun & 1 in Ondo

"Two new deaths have been recorded in Lagos and Edo state. As at 10:30 pm 3rd April there are 210 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria," the tweet from the NCDC read.

Recall that Legit.ng had earlier reported that Governor Rotimi Akeredolu announced that Ondo state has recorded its first case of the novel coronavirus case.

Breaking: Nigeria records 184 coronavirus cases as 10 more people test positive

The governor disclosed this in a tweet on Friday, April 3.

"We have just received confirmation of our first positive #COVIDー19 case in Ondo State this evening. The infected person is currently under isolation and will be monitored. We have activated all necessary protocol to locate all contacts and will be working closely with @NCDCgov," the governor said.

Legit.ng had also reported that the general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God has said children are the heritage of God and he hears their prayers during the coronavirus pandemic the world is currently facing.

The cleric suggested that through prayers from the children of God, the world will overcome the coronavirus pandemic.

Adeboye quoted Jesus as saying: "Let the little children come to me, and do not hinder them, for the kingdom of heaven belongs to such as these."

Breaking: 23 new cases of covid-19 recorded in Lagos, Akwa Ibom, others

The cleric said: "Remember we as children of God can call on our father at any time and he will answer us. God bless you."

The man of God shared a prayer against the deadly disease written by a child who is aware of what the world is going through.

In other news, the founder and head prophet of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry, Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin has blessed his workers with N25 million to help cushion the effect of the coronavirus pandemic on them.

In a video posted on YouTube, the man of God could be seen giving each of his worker bundle of money to feed as coronavirus pandemic continues.

