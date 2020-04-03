Home | News | General | Breaking: Soldiers who threatened to infect Warri women with HIV arrested

- Soldiers who threatened to infect Warri women with HIV have been arrested

- The Army announced the arrest in a tweet on Friday

- According to the Army, due investigation would be carried out

The Nigerian Army has arrested soldiers in a viral video who threatened to forcefully sleep with women in Warri, Delta state and infect them with HIV over the killing of their colleague.

The video which had trended on social media recently was vehemently condemned by Nigerians.

In response to the condemnation, the Army announced the arrest on its Twitter handle on Friday, April 3.

"Soldiers in a viral video using uncouth and uncivilized language purportedly threatening to molest women in Warri Delta State were arrested at 9 Brigade Ikeja Military Cantonment Lagos State today 3 April 2020 and further investigation is ongoing," the Army wrote in a tweet.

Legit.ng had reported that President Muhammadu Buhari directed the Nigerian Army to join the police and flush out bandits from forests around the country, particularly in the areas that witnessed recent attacks.

Nigerian man laments number of relief materials sent to 300 families in his area (photo)

The president gave the directive in response to the killing of 22 people in Sokoto state, whose community was attacked by armed bandits as well as the reported killing of 10 others in Bassa local government area of Plateau state, presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu said in a statement.

In a quick response, the chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai has already got in touch with the general officers commanding the army formations in the affected states, directing them to reinforce the police efforts to track the bandits and bring them to justice.

President Buhari also commiserated with the governments and people of the two states, assuring Governors Aminu Tambuwal and Simon Lalong of the federal government’s support in bringing an end to the spate of attacks in the regions.

He prayed that Allah would comfort those who lost beloved family members and friends in the attacks.

BREAKING: Chinese nationals abducted by gunmen in Ebonyi regain freedom

Recall that Legit.ng reported that Plateau state was plunged into mourning after a fresh midnight attack claimed lives of at least 10 people in Bassa community of Bassa local government area.

The attack, which was carried out on Wednesday, April 1, came barely twenty-four hours after a similar one was carried out in the same local government, living three people dead.

