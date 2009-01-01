Home | News | General | Lawmaker defends redeployment of Army's senior officers

- A member of the House of Representatives has condemned the attack on Army leadership over the redeployment of a senior officer

- According to the lawmaker, the condemnation of the Nigerian Army on account of the redeployment of one officer out of 20 that were redeployed is unwarranted

A lawmaker of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on Friday, April 3, commended the Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, over the recent redeployment of some senior officers in the Nigerian Army.

Tajudeen Adefisoye, a member of the House of Representatives in defence of Buratai said the argument over the redeployment of Major General Olusegun Adeniyi as the commander of the Operation Lafiya Dole was needless.

Adefisoye who is also the deputy chairman of the House Committee on Army said nothing less than 20 senior officers were affected in the regular redeployment exercise which took place recently within the Army.

He said the condemnation of the Nigerian Army on account of the redeployment of only one officer out of 20 that were redeployed is unwarranted.

Adefisoye said: "Removing the Chief of Army Staff is not the solution to ending this Boko Haram war. On the other hand, the removal of the Theatre Commander is a tactical strategy that aimed at ensuring the total defeat of Boko Haram."

The lawmaker urged the general public to understand that the Chief of Army Staff who is in charge of the Nigerian Army has undoubtedly passed through various ranks within the Army before he became a Lieutenant General.

“The Army Chief had seen it all and fought in several wars within and outside the country. I am quite upbeat that General Tukur Burutai is very much on course to defeat Boko Haram if only we could give him our maximum support," Adefisoye said.

He said that civilians are not expertly qualified to question the operational tactics and redeployment in the Army as officers can be transferred from one command to another at any time.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Buratai had earlier approved the redeployment and postings of senior officers of the Nigerian Army.

The approval was announced by the spokesperson for the Nigerian Army, Musa Sagir on Tuesday, March 31.

According to Sagir, the redeployment was done in the spirit of rekindled patriotism to "reinvigorate the system for greater professional effectiveness and efficiency."

Also, a retired Lagos state commissioner of Police, Abubakar Tsav, has condemned the outcry over the redeployment of Major General Adeniyi from the theatre of operations in the northeast region of Nigeria.

Tsav said the routine posting of officers of the Nigerian Army is a professional strategy aimed at reinvigorating military operation.

