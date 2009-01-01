Home | News | General | This is our rating of Nigeria's response to coronavirus - UN

The international community has rated Nigeria's emergency responses to the outbreak of coronavirus in the country.

The rating was given by the secretary-general of the United Nations (UN), Antonio Guterres on Friday, April 3, in New York during a press briefing.

Guterres mentioned Nigeria as one of the developing countries in the world that have demonstrated the capacity to respond to the global pandemic.

The UN chief said that he was especially impressed with the fact that Nigeria was able to put in place a hospital in a stadium compared to some developed nations who experienced a lot of difficulties in efforts to give similar responses.

Guterres pointed out that as a developing country, Nigeria did much better than other nations who are considered more advanced.

He said: “So, there are efforts done by countries in the developing world that we should point to because they represent a very strong determination."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the transfer of N20,000 by the federal government to poor households in the Kwali area council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja had begun.

Sadia Umar-Farouk, the minister of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development, on Wednesday, April 1, said that this is part of President Muhammadu Buhari's plan to help vulnerable Nigerians to cope with the lockdown order over coronavirus.

Umar-Farouk added that the disbursement of the funds will continue for four months starting from March.

The minister said: “We have directed immediate cash transfer to the poorest and most vulnerable households in the country.

“Because of this COVID-19, the vulnerable groups have to expand, because we are aware that there are people who live on daily wage..."

In another post, Legit.ng reported that the federal government had said that it would reach out to at least 11 million Nigerians with reliefs to cushion the discomforting effect of measures set in place to tackle the spread of coronavirus in the country.

The proposed move by the government was revealed on Tuesday, March 31, by Umar Farouk. Sadiya, speaking at a press briefing in Abuja, revealed that the federal government has a list of vulnerable persons who will be beneficiaries in the country and that such category of citizens belongs to about 2.6 million households.

