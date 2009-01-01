Home | News | General | COVID-19: Man does his wife's makeup to pass time during lockdown

- A couple initiated the #HusbandFacebeat challenge on social media

- A woman volunteered to be the guinea pig while her husband did her make-up

- The end product was questionable, but social media users admired the sweet experience

A fun-loving couple got South Africans talking, thanks to a challenge that they participated in.

Mbali MaHlela Bezuidenhout took to the #ImStaying Facebook group and explained how she initiated the #HusbandFacebeat challenge.

The young lady revealed that she allowed her husband to do a full facebeat on her, in essence allowing him to apply make-up to her face.

She shared photos of their experience and revealed the end product.

Although the final result may have been questionable, Legit.ng gathered that the couple had loads of fun and the post proved to be a hit.

It was payback time for the husband when it came to lockdown day 7 and the wife had to do her husband's makeup.

More than 18 000 people liked the post and many positive and humorous comments were shared.

Trish Mcdonald Wragg said: "You are so fortunate....its not about the facial, it's about intimacy."

Jane Hopkins added: "Much prettier without the make up! Must have had lots of fun doing it. Now it is your turn to make up Hubby! You have to send out the pictures."

Speedodo Nkhumane said: "Gosh this is the sweetest lockdown, I love it."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that a Nigerian man identified as Adebayo Adetayo Ireoluwa, said his COVID-19 lockdown experience has been an eye-opener as he spends time with his wife and kid.

According to him, this period has made him appreciate his wife more. He also advised other men to appreciate the work their wives do when they are not around. He said he now understands what his wife goes through.

He explained that his wife has shouted at his daughter not to do something for more than thirty times in just five minutes. He also narrated how his daughter emptied hair cream on her head and his head while he was sleeping.

The man, who shared the post on Facebook, finished his post by apologising to his wife for the way he behaved in the past before understanding what she goes through.

