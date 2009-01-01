Home | News | General | COVID-19: Nigerian rapper Ruggedman shares video of policeman beating up a man during lockdown

- A Nigerian policeman has been detained after he was caught on camera beating up a man

- The video of the policeman was shared on Twitter by Nigerian rapper Ruggedman

- In the video, the police officer was seen beating the man who was trying to make a call after his arrest

A video of a Nigerian policeman beating up a man during coronavirus lockdown has surfaced on social media. The video of the policeman brutalising the man has now gotten him detained.

Nigerian rapper Ruggedman had shared the video on the popular micro-blogging platform, Twitter. The rapper said the man that was beaten is an innocent port worker who picked up his friend.

He said the man's friend works at a medical equipment company. In the video, the man who was beaten was seen trying to make a call as the police officer continued to beat him.

Ex-lawmaker in search of physically challenged boy who hawks sachet water, plans to adopt and sponsor his education

PAY ATTENTION: Read best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

Ruggedman noted that both men work at facilities exempted from the lockdown and they both had their pass. The rapper called the attention of the Nigerian police force to the video, he noted that the incident occurred at area M in Idimu area of Lagos state.

A few hours later, the head of the Nigerian Police Force Complaint Response Unit, Markus Ishaku Basiran, replied to his tweet. Basiran noted that the man has been detained and he is awaiting trial. He said he spoke with the parties involved and thanked Ruggedman for reaching out.

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that the general overseer of Christ Embassy, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, has stated that anyone that assaults a pastor is in danger. The pastor said the person would be in more danger than the pastor they assaulted.

Coronavirus should go away on time - Nigerian man prays as he laments about growing fat (video)

Oyakhilome made the statement while preaching about the coronavirus stay-at-home order. Due to the stay-at-home given by the government, religious organisations have been directed not to hold any gatherings for this period.

The pastor started his statement by sharing the story of how a man was heard bragging about how he arrested a pastor. Oyakhilome, who compared the incident to how Jesus was also arrested in the same manner, said the man was not the first to arrest a man of God.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have upgraded to serve you better

Coronavirus: 5 ways Nigeria is handling COVID-19 | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...