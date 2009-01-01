COVID-19: Nigerian rapper Ruggedman shares video of policeman beating up a man during lockdown
- A Nigerian policeman has been detained after he was caught on camera beating up a man
- The video of the policeman was shared on Twitter by Nigerian rapper Ruggedman
- In the video, the police officer was seen beating the man who was trying to make a call after his arrest
A video of a Nigerian policeman beating up a man during coronavirus lockdown has surfaced on social media. The video of the policeman brutalising the man has now gotten him detained.
Nigerian rapper Ruggedman had shared the video on the popular micro-blogging platform, Twitter. The rapper said the man that was beaten is an innocent port worker who picked up his friend.
He said the man's friend works at a medical equipment company. In the video, the man who was beaten was seen trying to make a call as the police officer continued to beat him.
Ruggedman noted that both men work at facilities exempted from the lockdown and they both had their pass. The rapper called the attention of the Nigerian police force to the video, he noted that the incident occurred at area M in Idimu area of Lagos state.
A few hours later, the head of the Nigerian Police Force Complaint Response Unit, Markus Ishaku Basiran, replied to his tweet. Basiran noted that the man has been detained and he is awaiting trial. He said he spoke with the parties involved and thanked Ruggedman for reaching out.
