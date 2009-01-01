Home | News | General | Breaking: Ondo state records first coronavirus case

- Ondo state has recorded a coronavirus case

- The news was disclosed by the governor of the state, Akeredolu

- According to the governor, contacts of the patient is being monitored

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has announced that Ondo state has recorded its first case of the novel coronavirus case.

The governor disclosed this in a tweet on Friday, April 3.

"We have just received confirmation of our first positive #COVIDー19 case in Ondo State this evening. The infected person is currently under isolation and will be monitored. We have activated all necessary protocol to locate all contacts and will be working closely with @NCDCgov," the governor said.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God has said children are the heritage of God and he hears their prayers during the coronavirus pandemic the world is currently facing.

Joy in Kano as Governor Ganduje and wife Hafsat test negative to coronavirus

The cleric suggested that through prayers from the children of God, the world will overcome the coronavirus pandemic.

Adeboye quoted Jesus as saying: "Let the little children come to me, and do not hinder them, for the kingdom of heaven belongs to such as these."

The cleric said: "Remember we as children of God can call on our father at any time and he will answer us. God bless you."

The man of God shared a prayer against the deadly disease written by a child who is aware of what the world is going through.

In other news, the founder and head prophet of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry, Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin, has blessed his workers with N25 million to help cushion the effect of the coronavirus pandemic on them.

In a video posted on YouTube, the man of God could be seen giving each of his worker bundle of money to feed as coronavirus pandemic continues.

Ekiti state defeats coronavirus, discharges its only infected person (photos)

Legit.ng also previously reported that Eric Yuan is a very wealthy man. His net worth doubled over the last three months and is now worth a whopping $7.57 billion (N2.7 trillion).

His company, Zoom Technologies, Inc, was founded nine years ago and is now worth $35 billion (N12.8 trillion).

While most companies are struggling as the global Covid-19 pandemic wreaks havoc on the world's economies, Yuan has made a fortune.

Trillions have been wiped off the global stock markets. Companies are having to change the way they do business with many people working from home. This is what has been the most significant driver for Zoom's recent exponential growth.

The company is responsible for the Zoom video conferencing app

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng: Same great journalism, upgraded for better service!

4 ways Nigerians are dealing with the COVID 19 lockdown | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...