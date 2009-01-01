Home | News | General | Ubi Franklin says Tacha attacked him constantly because he could not help her to enter BBNaija house

- Ubi Franklin has revealed that he knew Tacha before she became a Big Brother Naija star

- The talent manager noted that Tacha had attacked him constantly because he could not get her into the Big Brother Naija house

- According to him, she sent him a message on Instagram and asked if he could help her with connections to enter the house and he told her he did not know anyone

Popular talent manager Ubi Franklin has revealed that he had an interaction with 2019 Big Brother Naija star, Tacha Akide, before she entered the house. The talent manager shared the story in a live Instagram video.

In the live Instagram video he did with Tacha's former housemate and Big Brother Naija winner Mercy Eke, he explained to her that even though he did not know Tacha she attacked him constantly on social media.

According to him, she had sent him a message, asking him to please connect her with someone that could get her into the Big Brother Naija house.

Franklin noted that after that interaction she started attacking him. He said someone had to ask him if he knew why the person was attacking him so much.

The talent manager also stated that he would like to speak to her current manager so he could get her on the live show.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Nigerian media personality, Toke Makinwa, was also having a discussion with talent manager, Ubi Franklin, on Instagram live. During the session, Ubi asked Toke about her opinion on men who might be scared to approach her because of her status in the society.

Toke responded by saying that any man who is intimidated by her success is not the right guy for her. She went on to explain how she lost both parents at eight and has been responsible for building a good life for herself.

She said: “Any man who is intimidated by a hardworking woman is not your guy. Any man who meets me now should be inspired. I lost both parents at 8. I basically built a life for myself. If that doesn’t inspire you, I don’t want to be with you."

