Pastor Adeboye donates another N20m to support Osun State COVID-19 relief package

By Nkiruka Nnorom

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has made another donation of N20 million to Osun State government to support its effort to cushion the effect of coronavirus (COVID-19) on Osun residents.

As at today, Friday, April 3, 2020, Odin ranks third among the states with confirmed cases of Covid-19 with 30 confirmed cases out of the 198 confirmed cases in Nigeria as released by the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC).

The state, no doubt, would require all the support that it can get in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic and the N20 million support, which was transferred into the state government’s dedicated COVID-19 account domiciled at UBA, is considered timely support in the fight against COVID-19.

The General Overseer noted that by the donation, the mission “acknowledge the efforts of the state government in curbing the spread of the virus in the state and prayed that God would put an end to COVID-19, not just in Nigeria, but in the entire world”.

This new donation is coming just as Pastor Adeboye made a donation of 8,000 hand sanitizers, 8,000 surgical face masks and 200,000 hand gloves to support the efforts of the Lagos State government in equipping the medical staff with necessary protective gears needed to contain the Covid-19 pandemic on Monday, March 31, 2020, at the Yaba Infectious Diseases Centre.

Pastor Adeboye has always been committed to contributing to the well-being of humanity and in particular, Nigerians of all tongue, religion and belief.

This has shown in his continuous generous giving in various areas long before the outbreak of COVID-19.

It would be recalled that ahead of the coronavirus pandemic, Pastor Adeboye through the RCCG Christian Social Responsibility (CSR) delivered on the commitment of the church to strengthen and support the health system by donating 11 ICU beds fully fitted with ventilators in Lagos, Ogun and Plateau states. These facilities have immensely contributed to the government’s efforts in the care for persons with acute medical needs.

