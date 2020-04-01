Home | News | General | BREAKING: Army arrest soldiers threatening to unleash mayhem on Warri women

By Perez Brisibe

THE Nigerian Army, Friday night said it has arrested the two soldiers behind the viral video threatening to unleash mayhem on women in Warri, Delta State over Thursday’s attack on military personnel during a protest by youths against the killing of one Joseph Pessu.

The victim was killed by security operatives after he was alleged to have refused stopping at a checkpoint by the operatives who were monitoring the 14-days lockdown order by the state government.

The army authorities in a tweet on its verified twitter handle @HQNigerianarmy, said the soldiers were arrested at the 9 Brigade Ikeja Military Cantonment Lagos State on Friday.

The tweet reads: “ The Nigerian Army wishes to reiterate that it would not tolerate any form of irresponsibility and indiscipline on the part of any of its personnel.

“The general public should be assured that the investigations will be swift and fair in accordance with applicable military laws.

“The outcome of the investigations will determine the most appropriate disciplinary measures that can be taken in the circumstances.



“Soldiers in a viral video using uncouth and uncivilized language purportedly threatening to molest women in Warri Delta State were arrested at 9 Brigade Ikeja Military Cantonment Lagos State today 3 April 2020 and further investigation is ongoing.”

