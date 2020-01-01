Home | News | General | COVID-19: Don’t harass lockdown violators — FRSC charges personnel

By Chris Ochayi

The Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, has directed its personnel detailed on enforcement of the Presidential directive on lockdown and other states restrictions to be tolerance, civility, courteousness in dealing with the citizens.

The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, who gave the directive via a statement in Abuja, however, cautioned the Corps to resist just anything that could lead to the torture or harassment of lockdown violators apprehended during the enforcement patrol.

Oyeyemi, speaking through the Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, cautioned the personnel to be highly professional at this critical time bearing in mind that torturing violators of established laws, even in the face of the present state of emergency is not part of the professional ethics of the Corps.

He said, “As such, all personnel detailed on this assignment must be tolerant, polite and humane enough while relating with the public because the Corps respects the fundamental human rights of every citizen.

Oyeyemi, also commended the personnel of the Corps for their professional conduct so far, noting that since the beginning of the special operations, the Corps has not received any complaint of torture against its personnel.

According to him, “So far so good,I think we are highly impressed with the conduct of our men on the road, and we are optimistic that going forward, they shall continue to sustain the present momentum as they sacrifice a lot for the service of their fatherland.

“However, it is instructive to state that we opted to warn them against torture and incivility because it is completely against our operational ethics and any Staff seen exhibiting such behaviour will be tried in accordance with the provisions of relevant provisions in the maintenance of discipline of the Corps.”

While expressing satisfaction with the level of compliance nationwide, the Corps Marshal called on the public to report any torture by FRSC personnel to the Corps through the Toll Free emergency numbers 122 or the Public Education Officer through the National traffic radio live lines GLO 08052998090, MTN 09067000015, and SMS on GLO 08052998012.

