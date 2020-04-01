Home | News | General | Chairman, Itsekiri Bible translator, Aganbi, dies at 99

By Jimitota Onoyume

Chairman Itsekiri Bible translator, Deacon Stephen Ejueyitsi Aganbi, has passed on at the age of 99 years at his residence in Koko, headquarters, Warri North local government area, Delta state.

A statement made available to newsmen in Warri signed by Mr Felix Aganbi said the late Aganbi, a London trained Lawyer was versed in Itsekiri language, adding that he chaired the Itsekiri Bible translation project

“Deacon Stephen Ejueyitsi Aganbi was a legal guru, a highly reputed politician of the Second Republic in Nigeria and the Olare-Aja of Koko (community head).

“Deacon Stephen Ejueyitsi Aganbi served as a spiritual guide to many,” the statement read.

“The second Republic Politician, Stephen Ejueyitsi Aganbi, bows to death at 99,” it added.

·”Deacon Stephen Ejueyitsi Aganbi, the Olare-Aja of Koko, will be remembered as a modern and progressive community leader, a committed citizen and one of the most effective leaders in the history of Nigeria’s Second Republic. Aganbi died early hours of Thursday. He was 99.

‘”Chief Stephen Ejueyitsi Aganbi died early hours of Thursday at home in Koko.

“We have lost the unique focus of our community and festive light in our lives, but the inspiration of his self-confidence, cheerfulness and determination will live on in our hearts forever,” he added.

“Deacon Stephen Aganbi was a quintessential Nigerian. Throughout his political years, he proved to be an honest and courageous administrator. He also added charisma to education and astuteness both of which he displayed at difficult times’’ Business mogul, Aganbi said

“Deacon Stephen Aganbi was more than a political leader. He loved the company of children and younger persons. He was both a father-figure and mentor to people from all parts of the world. Indeed, he was a living legend. May his soul rest in eternal peace’” the statement added.

