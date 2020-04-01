Home | News | General | Completion of track laying work on Lagos-Ibadan railway excites group

…Hails Ameachi’s leadership skills

By Chris Ochayi

Minister of Transportation, Hon. Rotimi Amaechi has been commended for outstanding performance recorded in the areas of infrastructural l development across the country since the inception of the All Progressives Congress, APC, administration.

Making the commendation in a statement issued Friday in Abuja, Ta political pressure group known as Amaechi Vanguard, particularly poured encomium on the minister for seeing to the completion of the track laying work on the main line for the Lagos-Ibadan railway project.

The National Chairman of Amaechi Vanguard, Mr. Haruna Bature noted that notwithstanding the dangerous scenes being created by the dreaded Coronavirus COVID 19 pandemic, the minister was able to make this giant stride of completion of this major track laying project.

According to him, “The Buhari’s administration has recorded a stunning victory. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the workaholic Minister of Transportation Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi has made Nigerians proud.

“The track laying work on the main line for the Lagos-Ibadan railway has been completed on March 28, 2020. This marks the fact the railway is getting one step closer to opening to traffic”, he said.

He added that Ameachi’s record of outstanding performance in the railway sub-sector was unprecedented.

Bature said Amaechi has, without doubts, demonstrated leadership skills in championing the construction of the rail projects as well as many other projects under his supervision as Minister of Transportation.

He said the minister’s uncompromising nature with contractors handling various projects under his supervision gave him the edge to achieve this tremendous record.

He said from the track laying works to the production of beams on the Lagos-Ibadan project, the minister conformed to the contract agreement and demonstrated honesty in its totality.

He recalled that right from March 7, 2017, when Vice President Yemi Osinbanjo performed the ground-breaking ceremony of the 156 kilometre Lagos-Ibadan standard gauge railway project that signalled the commencement of regular monitoring, supervision and coordination, the minister has done wonderfully well.

“Though we can’t wish away the competence of the CCECC railway engineering and technological know-how, the minister excellently monitored them in conformity with the contract agreement.

“Ameachi has really showcased his visionary traits, as he fully demonstrated honesty and total commitment to the developmental aspirations of Mr. President, who appointed him.”

