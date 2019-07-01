[BREAKING] COVID-19: Nigeria to evacuate citizens abroad
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has directed all its missions abroad to compile lists of willing Nigerians who are willing to come back home. a source disclosed.
Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, disclosed that this was a sequel to requests by Nigerians stranded abroad in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
