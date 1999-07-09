The best American Pie movies ranked
American Pie movies are arguably some of the most popular sex-themed comedy films of all time. Since the release of the franchise's first film in 1999, the genre has grown immensely, with numerous similarly-themed movies released. Which films in the American Pie franchise are the best, and which ones are the worst?
How many American Pie movies are there? There are eight films in the franchise released between 1999 and 2012, four of which are part of the new American Pie movie spin-off titled American Pie Presents. The franchise quickly became a global pop culture phenomenon and gained a massive following, especially among young viewers.
American Pie movies in order from best to worst
Here is a look at the eight American Pie movies order from the best to the worst. The ranking is based on the IMDb audience score, which assigns a movie’s rating according to the votes submitted by IMDb users.
Every user can only submit a single rating figure (any number between 1 and 10).
1. American Pie: 7/10
Which is the best American Pie movie? The answer is American Pie 1, the first film in the franchise. The Box Office hit was a massive commercial success and spawned several sequels.
This top film in the American Pie order follows four young boys who embark on a mission to lose their virginity before graduating from high school. The movie’s title was derived from the scene in which one of the main characters is caught masturbating with a pie after being misled that ‘third base’ feels ‘like a warm apple pie.’
American Pie cast
- Victoria “Vicky” Lathum (Tara Reid)
- Steve Stifler (Seann William Scott)
- Kevin Myers (Thomas Ian Nicholas)
- James Emmanuel “Jim” Levenstein (Jason Biggs) -
- Christopher “Oz” Ostreicher (Chris Klein)
The movie’s storyline, cast, and individual performance were some of the factors that made it successful.
- Rating: R (for strong sexuality, crude sexual dialogue, language, and drinking)
- Written by: Adam Herz, Paul Weitz
- Directed by: Paul Weitz
- Released on: 9th July 1999
- Runtime: 96 minutes
- IMDb rating: 7/10
2. American Reunion: 6.7/10
Released in 2012, American Reunion follows a reunion of the original cast. Michelle and Jim got married and had a son while the others settled into their careers.
The events in the movie take place 13 years after the friends graduated from high school. Jim, Chris, Kevin, Paul, and Stifler have all settled into adult life and the responsibilities that come with it.
Chris is a sportscaster working for the NFL, Kevin is a happily-married architect, and Stifler works at an investment firm. American Reunion is undoubtedly among the best new American Pie movies.
Cast
- Thomas Ian Nicholas as Kevin Myers
- Tara Reid as Victoria “Vicky” Lathum
- Seann William Scott as Steve Stifler
- Jason Biggs as James “Jim” Levenstein
- Eddie Kaye Thomas as Paul Finch
- Chris Klein as Chris “Oz” Ostreicher
- Alyson Hannigan as Michelle Flaherty-Levenstein
- Rating: R (for teen drinking, sexual content, drug use, and nudity)
- Written by: Adam Herz, Hayden Schlossberg, Jon Hurwitz
- Directed by: Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg
- Released on: 6th April 2012
- Runtime: 110 minutes
- IMDb rating: 6.7/10
3. American Pie 2: 6.4/10
The sequel to the original American Pie was among the best films in the entire franchise. The story takes place at the end of the friends’ first year in college. The guys reunite for what they hope will be the perfect, wild summer vacation.
Oz is devoted to his girlfriend, and Finch learns about the dynamics of tantric sex. Kevin, on the other hand, feels hurt and lost upon realizing that his former girlfriend moved on. Lastly, Jim is thrilled to learn that Nadia will be coming to visit him.
As is typical with other films in the franchise, American Pie 2 ends with a grand night when the lead characters get more or less what they want.
Cast
- Thomas Ian Nicholas as Kevin Myers
- Shannon Elizabeth as Nadia
- Seann William Scott as Steve Stifler
- Natasha Lyonne as Jessica
- Jason Biggs as James Emmanuel “Jim” Levenstein
- Eddie Kaye Thomas as Paul Finch
- Chris Klein as Christopher “Oz” Ostreicher
- Alyson Hannigan as Michelle Flaherty
- Rating: R (for strong sexual content, crude humour, language, and drinking)
- Written by: Adam Herz
- Directed by: J.B. Rogers
- Released on: 10th August 2001
- Runtime: 96 minutes
- IMDb rating: 6.4/10
4. American Wedding: 6.3/10
American Wedding is the sequel to American Pie 2 and has a storyline centred on Jim and Michelle’s wedding. Four of the five friends from the first two movies come together to celebrate the union.
While the wedding is the biggest highlight, the film also follows Stifler’s hilarious attempt to throw Jim a bachelor party, teach him how to dance and win over Michelle’s sister.
The movie begins with Michelle and Jim having dinner to celebrate their graduation from college. Jim’s plans to propose to Michelle are interrupted by a call from his dad, asking him to stall Michelle for a while as he brings the engagement ring.
Jim later proposes amidst the chaos caused by a series of misunderstandings. This is arguably the best-written storyline among all American Pie movies.
Cast
- Thomas Ian Nicholas as Kevin Myers
- Seann William Scott as Steve Stifler
- Jason Biggs as James Emmanuel “Jim” Levenstein
- January Jones as Cadence Flaherty
- Eugene Levy as Noah Levenstein (Jim’s Dad)
- Eddie Kaye Thomas as Paul Finch
- Alyson Hannigan as Michelle Flaherty
- Rating: R (for crude humor, language, and sexual content)
- Written by: Adam Herz
- Directed by: Jesse Dylan
- Release date: 1st August 2003
- Runtime: 97 minutes
- IMDb rating: 6.3/10
5. American Pie Presents: Beta House: 5.3/10
American Pie Presents: Beta House is the sixth film in the American Pie franchise. It follows the rivalry between the Geek House and the Beta House. Besides the rave parties and strip clubs, the film falls short of a strong script.
The film was partly shot in Toronto and Ontario. The plot follows Erik Stifler after his girlfriend left him for her ex-lover, Trent. Stifler then meets Ashley and his future Beta house brother, Bobby.
What follows is a series of trials by Erik and Bobby in an attempt to join the Beta fraternity. The film’s highlight involves a face-off between the Geek house and Beta house, after which the losing team is supposed to be evicted from their house and surrender their charter.
Cast
- John White as Erik Stifler
- Steve Talley as Dwight Stifler
- Jake Siegel as Mike “Cooze” Coozeman
- Nic Nac as Bobby
- Robbie Amell as Nick Anderson
- Meghan Heffern as Ashley
- Rating: R (for nudity, and strong sexual content)
- Directed by: Andrew Waller
- Written by: Erik Lindsay
- Released on: 21st December 2007
- Runtime: 89 minutes
- IMDb rating: 5.3/10
6. American Pie Presents: Band Camp: 5.1/10
American Pie Presents: Band Camp is one of the best films in the American Pie Presents sub-franchise. It features Matt Stifler in the leading role. He is sent off to a band camp after a prank goes awfully wrong.
When Matt realizes that he will be spending summer surrounded by clarinets and trombones, he devises a series of outrageous plans to get the best out of his new surroundings.
Stifler sets up several hidden cameras hoping to capture some juicy images of people at the band camp. However, his plan changes when he encounters his childhood sweetheart, Elyse. The romance between the two begins to blossom, forcing Matt to abandon his prankster ways.
Cast
- Tad Hilgenbrinck as Matt Stifler
- Matt Barr as Brandon Vandercamp
- Jun Hee Lee as Jimmy (James Hi ping) Chong
- Eugene Levy as Noah Levenstein
- Arielle Kebbel as Elyse Houston
- Rating: R
- Written by: Brad Riddell
- Directed by: Steve Rash
- Released on: 27th December 2005
- Runtime: 96 minutes
- IMDb rating: 5.1/10
7. American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile: 5.1/10
American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile is the second film on the American Pie Presents sub-franchise and the fifth in the franchise. The movie tells the story of a one-mile run that students do while entirely naked.
The title ‘The Naked Mile’ refers to an actual event that used to happen each year at the University of Michigan. At the end of each school year, participants would run or cycle on a predesigned campus course while partially or fully naked.
In 2004, the school abolished this tradition through threats and arrests. The film’s plot follows Erik Stifler as he tries to lose his virginity at the annual Naked Mile event.
Cast
- Steve Talley as Dwight Stifler
- Ross Thomas as Ryan Grimm
- John White as Erik Stifler
- Jessy Schram as Tracy Sterling
- Jake Siegel as Mike “Cooze” Coozeman
- Rating: R (for drug use, nudity, and strong sexual content)
- Directed by: Joe Nussbaum
- Written by: Erik Lindsay
- Release date: 19th December 2006
- Runtime: 102 minutes
- IMDb rating: 5.1/10
8. American Pie Presents: The Book of Love: 4.8/10
Which is the lowest-rated American Pie in order of best to worst? The answer is American Pie Presents: The Book of Love. It was the second-last movie in the franchise, and the fourth instalment of the American Pie Presents series. The film’s IMDb score of 4.8 out of ten makes it the.
The film’s story takes place at East Great Falls High 11 years after the events of the first American Pie. The main characters, Lube, Nathan, and Rob, are depicted as three hapless virgins who accidentally stumble upon the Book of Love.
The three follow the book’s advice in an attempt to lose their virginity. Unfortunately, some of the book’s pages are missing, thus rendering its advice incomplete.
After several failed attempts to lose their virginity, the three protagonists embark on a quest to restore the missing pages of the Book of Love. To do this, they must find Mr Levenstein and everyone else who was involved in writing the book.
Cast
- Melanie Papalia as Dana
- Kevin M. Horton as Nathan
- John Patrick Jordan as Scott Stifler
- Jennifer Holland as Ashley
- Bug Hall as Rob Shearson
- Brandon Hardesty as Lube
- Beth Behrs as Heidi
- Rating: R
- Written by: David H. Steinberg and Adam Herz
- Directed by: John Putch
- Release date: 22nd December 2009
- Runtime: 94 minutes
- IMDb rating: 4.8/10
American Pie series in order of release
Here is a look at the American Pie movie order from the oldest to the newest.
- American Pie (1999)
- American Pie 2 (2001)
- American Wedding (2003)
- American Pie Presents: Band Camp (2005)
- American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile (2006)
- American Pie Presents: Beta House (2007)
- American Pie Presents: The Book of Love (2009)
- American Reunion (2012)
American Pie movies are undoubtedly part of the high school pop culture all over the world. The movie franchise marked the beginning of a genre that has since widened with the release of more films. Do you have a favorite movie in the franchise?
