Best Christian podcasts for you and your loved ones

In the present-day world, it is very easy for one to get caught up in the hustle and bustle of life and to forget issues related to religion and spirituality. Listening to Christian podcasts is a fantastic way of staying connected with God and learning new things. For Christians, it is necessary to remain rooted in Jesus to experience personal and spiritual growth.

What is a good Christian podcast? A good podcast is one with a clear subject, narrow focus, and one that raises debates in a respectful manner. It should also have clear, accurate episode titles for easy reference among the listeners. From the best Christian podcasts, followers of Jesus gain more insight and knowledge about both the scriptures and how to lead godly lives.

Best Christian podcasts you can listen to on-the-go

Today, numerous spiritual podcasts are worth listening to. Some are free, while others require a subscription fee.

There is always something to learn from each of the numerous religious podcasts. However, we have narrowed down to 15 top Christian podcasts that you should listen to because they will grow your faith in God.

15. The Bible Project

The hosts of The Bible Project are Timothy Mackie and Jonathan Collins, who were roommates at Multnomah University and have been buddies or a long time now. The two created a nonprofit animation studio to help people to explore the scripture while avoiding misunderstandings.

They release animated resources and videos based on the Bible to assist all listeners to experience the word of God. The desire of the hosts is for God's word to transform the lives of all listeners and the entire world.

Timothy and Jonathan understand that most people assume that the Bible is a mere collection of motivational quotes or an instruction book. To demystify these myths, they bring the scriptures in a way that is engaging, transformative, and approachable.

It is necessary to note that the content does not take any stance on a specific denomination.

14. Daily Grace

Stefanie Boyles and Joanna Kimbrel are the hosts of Daily Grace, which is one of the top Christian podcasts for women. Both the ladies are married, and they are passionate about women's ministry, motherhood, and godly marriages.

The hosts believe that the Bible is God's revelation of Himself to humankind, and that all the scriptures are trustworthy and dependable. It contains principles that The Almighty God uses to judge us all.

The goal of Daily Grace is to encourage women of all ages, and to equip them to seek God through His word. The hosts inform all ladies that in-depth theology and Bible study are not reserved for theology students only, but also other believers.

The episodes focus on God, Jesus and the Holy Ghost, and they are interactive. All females are encouraged to seek Jehovah at a deeper level because He deserves all the glory.

There is always a new episode every Tuesday, and the content is free of charge. The episodes are available on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, and Google Play.

13. Transformation Church

Transformation Church is among the best Christian podcasts to keep you grounded as a believer of Jesus. It is hosted by the Transformation Church, which is led by pastors Michael and Natalie Todd.

The pastors believe in representing God and spreading the good news to both the lost and the found. It is among the Christian podcasts free that are accessible on various platforms, including Player FM.

One of the elements that set the Transformation Church apart from the rest is that it is both multi-ethnic and multi-denominational. This means that it is among the best Christian podcasts for millennials as well as older generations.

The pastors believe in progression instead of perfection. This means that everyone is welcome to listen to the content regardless of their past.

Michael and Natalie Todd also have a thirst to know more about The Almighty, so they are open to learning from the congregation and listeners as well.

12. Pass the Mic

Pass the Mic is owned by The Witness Podcast Network. It is one of the best spiritual podcasts for black people.

It addresses matters related to religion, justice, race, and culture from a Biblical point of view. It challenges all believers and followers of Jesus to think and act as per the message contained in the scriptures.

There is special attention to personal faith and issues related to public righteousness.

It is necessary to note that although the primary audience of this top Christian podcast is black people, it is not exclusively for them. Any other believer of Christ is welcome to listen to the content regardless of their race.

Since the content cuts across different aspects of life, there are always diverse opinions and feelings. However, all of them are presented respectfully.

Every listener is welcome to give their thoughts and opinions on the different episodes. The episodes are also unique because the hosts provide commentaries on movies, music, relationships, literature, and other trending topics in the world.

11. The Happy Hour with Jamie Ivey

The Happy Hour with Jamie Ivey is one of the best Christian podcasts 2020 for women. It is a platform where girlfriends meet to talk about all the significant issues that affect them in life.

Every week, Jamie Ivey, the host, has a guest joining in the conversation. At the end of each episode, the listener is left feeling encouraged, inspired, and more connected with Jesus.

The fact that there are new guests each week brings a fresh perspective on issues related to spirituality. Most of the stories that are shared by the guests are life-changing.

The Happy Hour with Jamie Ivey has received positive feedback from listeners. Some love the episodes for their conversational nature, while others like the fact that the teachings allow them to open up about their stories as well.

10. That Sounds Fun with Annie F. Downs

Annie F. Downs hosts one of the good Christian podcasts that are released bi-weekly. The episodes are released every Monday and Thursday, and they feel like coffee dates with friends.

Annie often features her favorite people and things, including authors, pastors, comedians, athletes, and chefs. She is a fun person who is always interested and curious to know more.

Her favorite things include boiled peanuts, confetti poppers, banjos, and soccer.

Besides the podcast, the host is the author of Remember God and 100 Days To Brave, meaning that she has expansive knowledge about God and living a godly lifestyle. She is proof that being a believer does not mean that one has to be boring in life.

9. Elevation with Steven Furtick

Elevation with Steven Furtick is one of the best Christian podcasts for men, women, youth, and children. One episode is released each week, and it is always lovely to hear from a man who sincerely loves the Lord.

The weekly episodes are usually the most recent sermons from Elevation Church. This Southern Baptist church is located in Charlotte, N.C.

The church aims at raising to life all people who are far from God. Jesus remains at the center of all the work in the church. The leaders also believe in making small steps to achieve bigger goals in the long run.

The leadership spreads teachable attitudes and promotes both gratitude and unity. From each of the episodes that are uploaded, the listener can find some inspiration about various aspects of life.

8. Risen Motherhood

Emily Jensen and Laura Wifler are the co-hosts of Risen Motherhood, and they release a new weekly episode every Wednesday. The goal of the podcast is to equip, encourage, and challenge mothers to apply the teachings from the scriptures in their daily lives.

Why is it one of the best theology podcasts? It is because it integrates the gospel with day-to-day activities and challenges such as potty training, cooking, post-partum depression, miscarriages, and so much more.

Each of the episodes is only 20 minutes long, so mothers and mothers-to-be can listen as they do their daily chores. Emily Jensen and Laura Wifler recognize that mothers and wives often carry some heaviness in their hearts, and they are out to lift these burdens.

The journey of motherhood is not always easy, and the two co-hosts admit that they also experience challenges raising their families. In the episodes, they often joke, roll eyes, exercise, work, and do all it takes to ease the burden that comes with being mothers.

They make it fun to understand God on a deeper level. They encourage and promote growth and learning while acknowledging that there is no perfect mother.

7. Another Name for Every Thing with Richard Rohr

In his episodes, Richard Rohr primarily focuses on the link between action and contemplation. The nature of each episode is conversational.

Richard Rohr is often in the company of Brie Stoner and Paul Swanson, who are two students of the contemplative path in Christianity.

The students aim at integrating wisdom with the disruptions and ever-changing state of the world in which we live. Their teacher, Richard Rohr, is ecumenical, and he is very deeply rooted in Christian mysticism.

He is the founder of the Center for Action and Contemplation in New Mexico and is a Franciscan priest.

6. Harry Potter and the Sacred Text

Vanessa Zoltan and Casper ter Kuile are the co-hosts of Harry Potter and the Sacred Text. The two often pose questions about the big things in life.

Each week, there is a special theme that they explore. The discussions are based on the characters and context of the week. They often use traditional scared reading to unravel the hidden treasures from each sentence.

5. Renewing Your Mind with R.C. Sproul

Renewing Your Mind is part of the evangelical mission of Ligonier Ministries, which was founded in 1971. Dr. R.C. Sproul hosts the episodes.

He is committed to transforming people by the renewal of their minds. To achieve this, he presents the truth of the scriptures and helps each listener to know what they believe in and why.

He also helps people to live according to the teachings of God and to share His word with others.

4. The Bible Recap

Is there a podcast that reads the Bible? Yes, The Bible Recap is centered on understanding the Holy Book. Tara-Leigh Cobble hosts it, and each episode lasts eight minutes.

Many people have challenged themselves to read the entire Bible in one year. Unfortunately, most quit halfway through the journey. With The Bible Recap, it becomes possible to read the entire Holy Book within 365 days.

Tara-Leigh summarizes the reading of the day in a simple and easy-to-understand manner. Each day, the listener is assigned a scripture to read using a specific reading plan before the host does the summary.

The episodes start on the 1st of January each year, and new ones are released each day. To gain access to the episodes, one has to subscribe to The Bible Recap podcast, which is available on YouTube, Google Play, Podbean, iTunes, Stitcher, and Spotify.

Digital users need a Bible application on their devices while the rest can read from their printed Bibles. Each subscriber has to select a reading plan to get a customized journal.

It is essential to read the preparation journals before you begin reading the Holy Book. Past episodes are readily available online for those who join after the year has already started.

3. Ask NT Wright Anything

Ask NT Wright Anything is hosted by Tom Wright. Tom is a theology expert who has studied the New Testament for years now.

The New Testament scholar is also an accomplished author of numerous academic books. Some of his works are Paul: A Biography, Surprised by Hope, and The Day The Revolution Began.

In his once a fortnight episodes, Tom responds to questions about the scriptures that are posed to him by his listeners.

He gives his thoughts and also uses this extensive theology knowledge and expertise to help the listeners to form a deeper relationship with the Lord. There is always much to learn from the episodes for everyone.

2. WHOA That's Good

WHOA That's Good is a free podcast that every believer and follower of Jesus should listen to often. One episode is released each week, usually on Fridays.

Sadie Robertson is the host of the podcast. She is an author and founder of Live Original. She also starred in A & E's Duck Dynasty and Season 19 of Dancing with the Stars on ABC.

It is apparent that she is a fun-loving person, and her cheer is evident in the episodes. Her main aim is to leave you exclaiming "WHOA That's Good!"

The episodes typically revolve around meaningful conversations about different topics. Sadie hosts athletes, authors, musicians, film stars, speakers, and many other people.

She often poses one question, "What is the best advice you have ever been given?" The question usually opens up more in-depth conversations about life, and Jesus remains at the center of each conversation.

1. Fight Hustle, End Hurry

Fight Hustle, End Hurry is hosted by John Mark Comer and Jefferson Bethke, who are a pastor and an author, respectively. They usually discuss the impact of hustle and hurry on the spiritual lives of human beings.

In today's world, people are always on the run to make money and to achieve other goals and targets. Sometimes, this can make our spiritual lives to take the back seat.

Since our hustle and hurry has adverse effects on our relationship with God, how can we cope? The co-hosts give solutions, which they call the acts of resistance.

Through these acts, we can combat the negative implications of life's hurries on our spiritual lives. The episodes have assisted many listeners to change the habits that put God away and to enjoy His presence in their lives.

Keeping your faith strong as a believer and follower of the Lord Jesus takes some effort. One of the easiest ways of remaining rooted in him is listening to Christian podcasts. They are inspirational, informative, and transformational.

