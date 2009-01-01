Home | News | General | Top badass quotes to lift your spirits and inspire you to achieve your goals

Are you a boss in your own making or aspiring to be one? Either way, badass quotes need to be part of your everyday life to remind you who you really are. There are times when you may feel low and unmotivated, that is why you ought to know these fantastic sayings and quotes to dust that feeling off whenever it comes around.





In the society we live in today, when a man is bossy, he is referred to as a boss. Unfortunately, when a woman does the same thing, she is referred to as a bossy.

However, this is not the case everywhere. This happens because women are always expected to be kind and sweet, and this is sometimes used against them, and they end up being treated like doormats. However, we choose to end that stereotype and claim our territory!

The most badass quotes, memes, and sayings

Do you know any you are a badass quotes or badass memes to remind you who you are when you are not feeling as great? Here are some to help you unleash your full potential.

Which are the best badass girl quotes?

Well, we got you covered! If you know you worth, something that all girls should do, you will ensure that no one can shake your crown at any point in your life. Get inspired by these 10 badass girl quotes today!

It is hard to find a friend who is cute, loving, generous, sexy, caring, and smart. My advice to all of you is, do not lose me.

I do not care what you think about me; I do not think about you at all! - Coco Chanel

Some girls are just born with glitter in their veins. I am girls!

I either keep it all inside or say exactly how I feel with no filter. There is no in-between.

Mirror, mirror on the wall, I will always get up after I fall. And whether I run, walk or have to crawl, I will set my goals and achieve them all.

If you are looking for perfection, I am not the girl for you. If you are looking for loyalty, honesty, and a whole bunch of crazy, that is all me!

Stop telling girls they can be anything they want when they grow up. I think it is a mistake. Not because they cannot, but because it would have never occurred to them that they could not. - Sarah Silverman





I like my coffee how I like myself: Dark, bitter, and too hot for you.

She was the type of girl the moon chased, and the stars wished for.

I am hard-headed, not hard-hearted. I may be stubborn, sassy, and rude at times, but I have a big heart and care about others more than I should.

10 badass women quotes

A majority of women have been raised to think that they always need to be there for others. The truth is that it is not possible to take care of everyone as well as please them. This does not mean that you should not help others when you can, but you need to ensure that you do not neglect yourself and your needs when doing it.

Women should learn how to embrace their full potential at all times, despite being looked down upon by some people in society. You are a boss, and you can achieve whatever you set your mind to! Here are some incredible reminders for you.

If you want something said, ask a man. If you want something done, ask a woman.

I just love bossy women. I could be around them all day. To me, bossy is not a pejorative term at all. It means somebody is passionate and engaged and ambitious and does not mind leading.” —Amy Poehler

When you have worked hard, and done well, and walked through that doorway of opportunity, you do not slam it shut behind you. You reach back. - Michelle Obama

You are not going to tell me who I am. I am going to tell you who I am. - Nicki Minaj

There is nothing a man can do that I cannot do better and in heels. - Ginger Rogers

There are two powers in the world; one is the sword, and the other is the pen. There is a third power stronger than both, that of women. - Malala, I Am Malala

Women hold all the power. They should use it like a whip, not offer it up like a sacrifice. - Tarryn Fisher

People call me a feminist whenever I express statements that distinguish me from a doormat. - Rebecca West





Imperfection is beauty, madness is genius, and it is better to be absolutely ridiculous than absolutely boring. - Marilyn Monroe

Whatever women do, they must do twice as well as men to be thought of half as good. Luckily, this is not difficult. - Charlotte Whitton

10 bad ass quotes to make you feel great

Women are not the only people who need to empowered today as some communities have neglected their boys and men solely focusing on the girls and women. Men also undergo a lot of pressure.

It is known that men have a huge ego, and when they do not achieve their dreams, they can sometimes feel like there is something wrong with them. These badass words are for the boys and men out there, as well as everyone else.

Keep your head high and your middle finger higher. - Megan Fox

I have learned that you should not go through life with a catcher’s mitt on both hands; you need to be able to throw something back. - Maya Angelou

If you obey all the rules, you miss all the fun. - Katharine Hepburn

I am a scorching ray of sunshine from hell. Like, I am terrifying and delightful, but if you are weak, you will not last long here.

Bosses do not wait for someone to change the rules; they write them.

You can find me somewhere in between inspiring others, working on myself, dodging negativity, and slaying my goals.

People say I act I like I do not care. It is not an act.

If they say ‘It is impossible’, remember that it is impossible for them; not for you.

If you retain nothing else, always remember the most important rule of beauty, which is: who cares? - Tina Fey

Hated by many, wanted by plenty, disliked by some, confronted by none. - Drake

Which are the best badass sayings?

Badass and sassy are two amazing words that evoke multiple connotations. This is because some relate these words to being rude, spoiled, and disrespectful. However, they miss the bigger picture as these words mean the complete opposite.





When someone is referred to or defines themselves as sassy and badass, these words describe a person who does not care about the opinions of others as they are living their lives how they deem right.

They also describe someone who is brave, cool, a go-getter, and minds their business. If these descriptions define you, these sassy and badass sayings will speak to you and inspire you to be more fearless! Here are the top 10 badass sayings for you.

Be polite, be professional, but have a plan to kill everyone you meet. - General Mattis.

Never interrupt someone doing what you said could not be done. - Amelia Earhart

They need to talk about you to get attention because if they spoke about themselves, no one would care.

Always forgive your enemies; nothing annoys them so much. - Oscar Wilde

Tell me not to do something, and I will do it twice and take pictures.

It is okay if you disagree with me. I cannot force you to be right.

You only live once, but if you do it right, once is enough. - Mae West

When I was a child, my mother said to me, ‘If you become a soldier, you will be a general. If you become a monk, you will end up as the Pope.’ Instead, I became a painter and wound up as Picasso. - Pablo Picasso

Nothing is more lethal than a beautiful person who is focused and unimpressed.

When you are good at something, you will tell everyone. When you are great at something, they will tell you. - Hall of Fame running back Walter Payton

10 badass military quotes to unleash your brave spirit

Military quotes are a combination of words that tend to keep the spirit strong and high. They bring about an atmosphere of stamina and courage as they were spoken or stated by some of the bravest men in history.

These men were at war and never feared pain or death. These are some of the most appealing things said by men with some of the most prominent minds.

I hear a lot of crap about what a glorious thing it is to die for your country. It is not glorious – it is stupid! You do not go into battle to die for your country. You go into battle to make the other bastard die for his country. - General George S. Patton, Jr.

People should either be caressed or crushed. If you do them minor damage, they will get their revenge; but if you cripple them, there is nothing they can do. If you need to injure someone, do it in such a way that you do not have to fear their vengeance.





Never give in, never give in, never, never, never, never — in nothing, great or small, large or petty— never give in except to convictions of honor and good sense. – Winston Churchill

They are in front of us, behind us, and we are flanked on both sides by an enemy that outnumbers us 29:1. They cannot get away from us now! - Gen. Lewis B. “Chesty” Puller, USMC

Be an example to your men, in your duty and in private life. Never spare yourself and let your troops see that you don’t in your endurance of fatigue and privation. Be always tactful and well-mannered. Avoid excessive sharpness of voice, which usually indicates the man who has shortcomings of his own to hide. - German Field Marshal Erwin Rommel

A soldier does not fight because he hates what is in front of him. He fights because he loves what he left behind.

Heroism doesn’t always happen in a burst of glory. Sometimes small triumphs and large hearts change the course of history. - Mary Roach

It is foolish and wrong to mourn the men who died. Rather we should thank God that such men lived. - George S. Patton

The bravest are surely those who have the clearest vision of what is before them, glory and danger alike, and yet notwithstanding, go out to meet it. - Thucydides" - Dave Grossman

Out of every one hundred men, ten should not even be there, eighty are just targets, nine are real fighters, and we are lucky to have them, for they make the battle. Ah, but the one, the one is a warrior, and he will bring the others back. - Heraclitus, Greek philosopher

People who prioritize themselves are the happiest. From making minor day-to-day decisions to life-changing decisions, they care about their welfare before thinking about other people. They also do not seek any form of affirmation or approval from others as they are confident of their decisions and way of life.

Sounds like an amazing way to live, right? These badass quotes will always uplift your spirit and remind you to enjoy being the unapologetic badass you are.

