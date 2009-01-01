Home | News | General | Top warrior quotes that will inspire you for great deeds

Every person experiences hard times or failures at least once in his or her life. After all, it is impossible to succeed all the time. The most important thing in such situations, however, is to stand up and move on. Our warrior quotes will motivate you to overcome any obstacle in your way.

Sometimes, you lose enthusiasm and hope after experiencing a failure or facing difficulties for a long time. Reading quotes about warrior is one of the ways to mobilize all of your strength and willpower.

Inspirational warrior quotes

Oftentimes, the only thing that holds people back from achieving their goals is the lack of inspiration. As soon as you become enthusiastic about something, no obstacle can stop you.

Warrior sayings contain a lot of power in them, which transfers to you when you read and think about them. Therefore, pick one warrior quote that inspires you the most and recall it when you are feeling down.

All the adversity I’ve had in my life, all my troubles and obstacles, have strengthened me… You may not realize it when it happens, but a kick in the teeth may be the best thing in the world for you. - Walt Disney

With the new day comes new strength and new thoughts. - Eleanor Roosevelt

Failure will never overtake me of my determination to succeed is strong enough. - Og Mandino

The bird rises against a strong headwind, not only in spite of the wind but because of it. The opposing force becomes a lifting force if faced at the right angle. - L. B. Cowman

My strength did not come from lifting weights. My strength came from lifting myself up when I was knocked down. - Bob Moore

You may have to fight a battle more than once to win it. - Margaret Thatcher

Warrior quotes from the Bible that will lift your spirits

The Bible is an invaluable source of wisdom, hope, and support for many people. It contains numerous spiritual warrior quotes that will help you to reevaluate your situation.

With these warriors quotes, even the gravest circumstances will appear less daunting. After all, every cloud has a silver lining, and quotes about warriors from the Bible will help you to see it.

Do not gloat over me, my enemy! Though I have fallen, I will rise. Though I sit in darkness, the Lord will be my light. - Micah 7:8

For You have girded me with strength for battle; You have subdued under me those who rose up against me. - Psalms 18:39

When you go out to battle against your enemies and see horses and chariots and people more numerous than you, do not be afraid of them; for the Lord your God, who brought you up from the land of Egypt, is with you. - Deuteronomy 20:1

The Lord is my strength and my shield; my heart trusts in him, and I am helped. - Psalms 28:7

But we have this treasure in earthen vessels, so that the surpassing greatness of the power will be of God and not from ourselves; we are afflicted in every way, but not crushed; perplexed, but not despairing; persecuted, but not forsaken; struck down, but not destroyed. - 2 Corinthians 4:7-12

Top woman warrior quotes

Women around the world continue to face challenges that require them to demonstrate tremendous determination and willpower.

Female warrior quotes reflect the inner strength of this gender. They can help women to never give up on their dreams and aspirations.

Here are the top warrior woman quotes that will give you the strength to follow your dreams.

A strong woman is someone who is able to smile this morning like she wasn’t crying last night. - Harriet Morgan

Think like a queen. A queen is not afraid to fail. Failure is another stepping stone to greatness. - Oprah Winfrey

Women are like teabags. We don’t know our true strength until we are in hot water. - Eleanor Roosevelt

A beautiful thing about women is before they give up, they will fight. - Scottie Waves

Don’t let anyone speak for you, and don’t rely on others to fight for you. - Michelle Obama

Women that believe in each other can survive anything. Women who believe in each other create armies that will win kingdoms and wars. - Nikita Gill

What it means to be a warrior quotes

Being a fighter is not always about strength and power. The inner state of mind, balance, and control are equally important.

Here are warrior quotes about life that can be your guide on this path.

Never stop fighting until you arrive at your destination - that is, the unique you. Have an aim in life, continuously acquire knowledge, work hard, and have perseverance to realize the great life. - A. P. J. Abdul Kalam

Victory is always possible for the person who refuses to stop fighting. - Napoleon Hill

As we advance in life, it becomes more and more difficult, but in fighting the difficulties the innermost strength of the heart is developed. - Vincent Van Gogh

The world makes way for the man who knows where he is going. - Ralph Waldo Emerson

The best day of your life is the one on which you decide your life is your own. No apologies or excuses. No one to lean on, rely on, or blame. The gift is yours - it is an amazing journey - and you alone are responsible for the quality of it. This is the day your life really begins. - Bob Moawad

Desire is the key to motivation, but it’s the determination and commitment to an unrelenting pursuit of your goal - a commitment to excellence - that will enable you to attain the success you seek. - Mario Andretti

Fighter quotes about strength

Strength is one of the first things you think about when you hear the word “fighter.” However, there are many kinds of strength when we talk about people.

The warriors quotes elaborate on this aspect of being a fighter. Any warrior quote from the list below will give you strength when you feel weak and vulnerable.

Sometimes you don’t realize your own strength until you come face to face with your greatest weakness. - Susan Gale

Strength does not come from winning. Your struggles develop your strengths. When you go through hardships and decide not to surrender, that is strength. - Arnold Schwarzenegger

Anyone can hide. Facing up to things, working through them, that’s what makes you strong. - Sarah Dessen

There are two ways of exerting one’s strength: one is pushing down, the other is pulling up. - Booker T. Washington

A truly strong person does not need the approval of others any more than a lion needs the approval of sheep. - Vernon Howard

Strength and growth come only through continuous struggle. - Napoleon Hill

Ultimate warrior quotes about willpower

If you need to boost your willpower, warrior quotes and sayings may come in handy. They contain valuable insights on determination and tenaciousness.

It’s not that some people have willpower and some don’t. It’s that some people are ready to change and others are not. - James Gordon

You are only as lazy or lacking in willpower as you think you are. - Ken Christian

If you can’t fly, then run. If you can’t run, then walk. If you can’t walk, then crawl, but by all means, keep moving. - Martin Luther King Jr.

Winners never quit, and quitters never win. - Vince Lombardi

There will be obstacles. There will be doubters. There will be mistakes. But with hard work, there are no limits. - Michael Phelps

The most essential factor is persistence - the determination never to allow your energy or enthusiasm to be dampened by the discouragement that must inevitably come. - James Whitcomb Riley

With the help of warrior quotes, you can boost your willpower. Moreover, they may motivate you to achieve your goals and give you resolve and strength to never give up on your dreams.

