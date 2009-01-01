Home | News | General | 30 fascinating JFK quotes that are relevant to everyone

John Fitzgerald Kennedy is arguably one of the most renowned politicians of the 20th century. His popularity originates from the man’s unparalleled wit and wisdom, which are reflected in his deeds and speeches. Even today, JFK quotes inspire millions of people around the globe.

Even though the 35th President of the United States of America lived more than 50 years ago, his words are still relevant at present times. John F Kennedy quotes contain many ideas that can be applied to current social issues.

What is JFK's famous quote?

During his lifetime, the American politician gave many speeches from which numerous president quotes were extracted. If you are looking for a single JFK famous quote, you have a difficult task.

All John Kennedy quotations hold so much wisdom and insight that each of them has become famous. JFK quotes about space, liberty, diversity, and many other things are well-known across the globe.

However, the JFK liberal quote may arguably be among those expressions, due to which the man became popular worldwide:

If by a “Liberal” they mean someone who looks ahead and not behind, someone who welcomes new ideas without rigid reactions, someone who cares about the welfare of the people-their health, their housing, their schools, their jobs, their civil rights and their civil liberties-someone who believes we can break through the stalemate and suspicions that grip us in our policies abroad, if that is what they mean by a “Liberal”, then I’m proud to say I’m a “Liberal.”

JFK quotes on liberty

Liberty was among those aspects of life which the politician always paid attention to. Numerous John F. Kennedy quotes about freedom prove that this issue was prioritized by the man.

Today, we live in another time, and many things have changed since the death of the 35th President of the United States of America. However, humanity still faces problems with liberty in one form or another.

Each JFK quote on freedom is a valuable source of knowledge that every modern politician should pay attention to.

Let every nation know, whether it wishes us well or ill, that we shall pay any price, bear any burden, meet any hardship, support any friend, oppose any foe to assure the survival and the success of liberty.

Those who make peaceful revolution impossible will make violent revolution inevitable.

Liberty without learning is always in peril and learning without liberty is always in vain.

If freedom is to survive and prosper, it will require the sacrifice, the effort and the thoughtful attention of every citizen.

The unity of freedom has never relied on uniformity of opinion.

The wave of the future is not the conquest of the world by a single dogmatic creed but the liberation of the diverse energies of free nations and free men.

JFK famous quotes on diversity

The issue of diversity is another problem that has transferred from the 20th to the 21st century. This subject often emerged in JFK speeches.

Every John Kennedy quote on diversity is stunningly relevant to modern society. The politician’s ideas about this matter give us a lot to ponder on.

If we cannot end now our differences, at least we can help make the world safe for diversity.

Let us not emphasize all on which we differ but all we have in common. Let us consider not what we fear separately but what we share together.

Tolerance implies no lack of commitment to one’s own beliefs. Rather it condemns the oppression or persecution of others.

The rights of every man are diminished when the rights of one man are threatened.

What did John F Kennedy say in his speech?

Throughout his political career, the man gave many speeches that continue to impress us today. His Inaugural Address, Address at Rice University on the Nation’s Space Effort, and the American University Commencement Address are among the most influential speeches of the politician.

JFK civil rights speech, or Address to the Nation on Civil Rights, is also one of the most iconic monologues by the man. Below are the best JFK quotes that were taken from his most popular speeches.

Today, we are committed to a worldwide struggle to promote and protect the rights of all who wish to be free. … It ought to be possible, in short, for every American to enjoy the privileges of being American without regard to his race or his color.

The heart of the question is whether all Americans are to be afforded equal rights and equal opportunities; whether we are going to treat our fellow Americans as we want to be treated.

We set sail on this new sea because there is new knowledge to be gained, and new rights to be won, and they must be won and used for the progress of all people.

Let us never negotiate out of fear. But let us never fear to negotiate.

My fellow citizens of the world: ask not what America will do for you, but what together we can do for the freedom of man.

I speak of peace, therefore, as the necessary rational end of rational men. I realize that the pursuit of peace is not as dramatic as the pursuit of war--and frequently the words of the pursuer fall on deaf ears. But we have no more urgent task.

No problem of human destiny is beyond human beings.

Peace need not be impracticable, and war need not be inevitable.

JFK quotes on leadership that every leader should know

As a talented leader, the 35th President of the United States of America often expressed his ideas on leadership and on what it means to be a true leader. Many famous JFK quotes concern these matters.

The following John Kennedy quotes should be closely studied by politicians and influencers across the globe.

Leadership and learning are indispensable to each other.

Efforts and courage are not enough without purpose and direction.

The time to repair the roof is when the sun is shining.

Sure it's a big job; but I don't know anyone who can do it better than I can.

A man does what he must - in spite of personal consequences, in spite of obstacles and dangers and pressures - and that is the basis of all human morality.

Increased responsibility goes with increased ability, for "of those to whom much is given, much is required."

Motivational JFK quotes that will make you unstoppable

In tumultuous times, people need something to hold on to. The wise words of the politician always emit power and confidence.

John F Kennedy inspirational quotes are able to give you hope and support your power of will. With them, no obstacle will seem insurmountable.

Do not pray for easy lives. Pray to be stronger men.

If not us, who? If not now, when?

Every accomplishment starts with the decision to try.

There are risks and costs to action. But they are far less than the long-range risks of comfortable inaction.

Things do not happen. Things are made to happen.

JFK quotes are a valuable source of motivation, knowledge, and wisdom. They contain many ideas that are applicable to modern social issues. What is your favorite expression by the politician? Tell us in the comments below. Do not forget to share this article with your family and friends. Stay tuned.

