Home | News | General | 33 of the best Bible verses about marriage that will guide you on love and respect

Are you curious to know whether you and your spouse are living according to God’s will? These Bible verses about marriage have everything you need to know about the sacred union. From love to respect and money matters, read on to find marriage scriptures that answer any marital questions you may have.

Image: pexels.com

Source: UGC

What does the Bible say about marriage? The relationship between a man and a woman is supposed to reflect the image of God. The two are equal before God and are meant to complement one another. Marriage in the Bible is described as fruitful, monogamous and sacred.

Like any other human relationship, Christian marriage has its challenges. Often, a husband and wife will need guidance on how to make the best decisions for their union. While consulting a pastor is always an option, marriage Bible verses are a great starting point.

Knowing what the Bible says about marriage helps in resolving conflict. It also guides spouses on how to live life in accordance with God. To help you navigate the sacred union that is marriage, here is a list of 33 Bible verses for married couples that will come in handy.

Soul winning prayers and verses from the Bible

Bible verses about marriage and respect

How does God define marriage? It is a holy union that is similar to the Church. These scriptures on marriage show how important respect and submissiveness are:

Likewise, husbands, live with your wives in an understanding way, showing honor to the woman as the weaker vessel, since they are heirs with you of the grace of life, so that your prayers may not be hindered – 1 Peter 3:7

Image: legit.ng

Source: Original

However, let each one of you love his wife as himself, and let the wife see that she respects her husband – Ephesians 5:33

House and riches are the inheritance of fathers: and a prudent wife is from the LORD – Proverbs 19:14

But I would have you know, that the head of every man is Christ; and the head of the woman is the man; and the head of Christ is God – 1 Corinthians 11:13

Wives, in the same way, submit yourselves to your own husbands so that, if any of them do not believe the word, they may be won over without words by the behavior of their wives, when they see the purity and reverence of your lives – 1 Peter 3: 1-2

For this is the way the holy women of the past who put their hope in God used to adorn themselves. They submitted themselves to their own husbands, like Sarah, who obeyed Abraham and called him her lord. You are her daughters if you do what is right and do not give way to fear. – 1 Peter 3: 5- 6

The husband should fulfill his marital duty to his wife, and likewise the wife to her husband. The wife does not have authority over her own body but yields it to her husband. In the same way, the husband does not have authority over his own body but yields it to his wife – 1 Corinthians 7: 3 – 4

Wives submit yourselves unto your own husbands as unto the Lord – Ephesians 5:22

Best prayers to God for happy and firm marriage

Bible verses about love and marriage

What is the main purpose of marriage? It is more than a physical union that is meant to nourish spiritually and emotionally. There is more than one Bible verses about marriage that emphasizes the importance of love between husband and wife:

Above all, love each other deeply, because love covers over a multitude of sins. – 1 Peter 4:8

Image: legit.ng

Source: Original

Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres. Love never fails. But where there are prophecies, they will cease; where there are tongues, they will be stilled; where there is knowledge, it will pass away – I Corinthians 13:4 – 8

Love must be sincere. Hate what is evil; cling to what is good. – Romans 12:9

And now these three remain; faith, hope, and love. But the greatest of these is love. – 1 Corinthians 13:13

Be completely humble and gentle; be patient, bearing with one another in love – Ephesians 4:2

Husbands, love your wives, just as Christ loved the church and gave himself up for her. – Ephesians 5:25

But Ruth said, “Do not urge me to leave you or to return from following you. For where you go I will go, and where you lodge I will lodge. Your people shall be my people, and your God my God. Where you die I will die, and there will I be buried. May the LORD do so to me and more also if anything but death parts me from you – Ruth 1:16-17

There are three things that amaze me—no, four things that I don’t understand: how an eagle glides through the sky, how a snake slithers on a rock, how a ship navigates the ocean, how a man loves a woman. – Proverbs 30:18-19

As a young man marries a young woman, so will your Builder marry you; as a bridegroom rejoices over his bride, so will your God rejoice over you. – Isaiah 62:5

Two are better than one because they have a good return for their labor: If either of them falls down, one can help the other up. But pity anyone who falls and has no one to help them up. Also, if two lie down together, they will keep warm. But how can one keep warm alone? – Ecclesiastes 4:9

What does Bible say about giving to poor people?

Image: legit.ng

Source: Original

Be kind to each other, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, just as God through Christ has forgiven you. – Ephesians 4:32

This is my commandment, that you love one another as I have loved you. – John 15:12

So we have come to know and to believe the love that God has for us. God is love, and whoever abides in love abides in God, and God abides in him – 1 John 4:16

Let love and faithfulness never leave you; bind them around your neck, write them on the tablet of your heart. – Proverbs 3:3

But at the beginning of creation, God made them male and female. For this reason a man will leave his father and mother and be united to his wife, and the two will become one flesh. So they are no longer two, but one flesh. Therefore what God has joined together, let no one separate – Mark 10:6-9

Can smoking be called a sin?

Bible verses on marriage and finances

Understanding God’s minimum requirements for money is a way to thrive in married life and avoid some of the difficulties that can take place over the course of the union. What do verses on marriage say about managing money?

Which of you, desiring to build a tower, does not first sit down and count the cost, whether he has enough to complete it? – Luke 14:28

By wisdom a house is built, and by understanding it is established; by knowledge the rooms are filled with all precious and pleasant riches – Proverbs 24:3-4

The simple believes everything, but the prudent gives thought to his steps – Proverbs 14:15

The rich rules over the poor, and the borrower is the slave of the lender. – Proverbs 22:7

But if anyone does not provide for his relatives, and especially for members of his household, he has denied the faith and is worse than an unbeliever. – 1 Timothy 5:8

What will you receive from the God if you fast?

Image: legit.ng

Source: Original

If then you have not been faithful in the unrighteous wealth, who will entrust to you the true riches? – Luke 16:11

He who supplies seed to the sower and bread for food will supply and multiply your seed for sowing and increase the harvest of your righteousness. You will be enriched in every way to be generous in every way, which through us will produce thanksgiving to God. – 2 Corinthians 9:10-11

Precious treasure and oil are in a wise man's dwelling, but a foolish man devours it. – Proverbs 21:20

A good man leaves an inheritance to his children's children, but the sinner's wealth is laid up for the righteous. – Proverbs 13:22

For even when we were with you, we would give you this command: If anyone is not willing to work, let him not eat. For we hear that some among you walk in idleness, not busy at work, but busybodies. Now, such persons, we command and encourage in the Lord Jesus Christ to do their work quietly and to earn their own living. As for you, brothers, do not grow weary in doing good. – 2 Thessalonians 3:10-13

Top qualities of a pastor according to the Bible

These Bible verses about marriage will help you to navigate some of the matrimonial issues you may face. They will inspire love and respect between you and your spouse. If you need to express yourself with sincerity, do not hesitate to share a Bible verse about marriage with loved ones.

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...