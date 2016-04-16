Home | News | General | Who is Gianluca Vacchi? Discover top details about the social media personality

Gianluca Vacchi is a prominent entrepreneur, social media personality, actor, author, and musician. The multi-talented Italian celebrity gets public attention because of his massive wealth, dance moves, numerous tattoos, and adventurous lifestyle.

As he grew up, he was a shy boy whose only ambition was to achieve academic excellence and get a decent job. Even though he attained that objective, he realized that there was much more to life than focusing on business and creating wealth.

At 45, he opted to exploit the entertainment industry, and ever since, he has gained fame and fortune in almost equal measures.

Profile summary

Name : Gianluca Vacchi

: Gianluca Vacchi Nickname : Grandpa Playboy, The Money King

: Grandpa Playboy, The Money King Age : 52 years old

: 52 years old Date of birth : August 5, 1967

: August 5, 1967 Place of birth : Bologna, Italy

: Bologna, Italy Zodiac sign : Leo

: Leo Nationality : Italian

: Italian Height : 5 feet 8 inches

: 5 feet 8 inches Weight : 75 Kgs

: 75 Kgs Eye color : Brown

: Brown Hair color : White

: White Body measurements : 42-30-34 inches

: 42-30-34 inches Profession: Actor, Author, Entrepreneur, Musician, Fashion designer, and Internet Celebrity

Gianluca Vacchi biography

He was born on August 5, 1967, in Bologna, Italy. Details about his family members are scanty, although his father is known to own a multinational company called Industria Macchine Automatiche S.p.A. (IMA).

Vacchi had an Argentine grandmother who helped him learn how to play the piano when he was only seven years old. This was the first time he was introduced to music, and ever since, he has always had a passion for music, and it is reflected in his lifestyle today.

Gianluca attended Studiorum University in Bologna, from where he graduated with a degree in Economics and Business at the age of 25 years old.

How old is Gianluca Vacchi?

Gianluca Vacchi age is 52 years old, although his physical appearance seems to suggest that he is younger. He marks his birthday on 5th August of every year.

Body measurements

Gianluca Vacchi young appearance is attributed to his fitness enthusiasm. He is always jovial and energetic. The 52-year-old Italian stands at 5 feet 8 inches and weighs about 75 Kgs. He has brown eyes and maintains short white hair on his head. He also has a white beard.

His body measures 42-30-34 inches in the chest, waist, and hips. He is a handsome guy, and that also contributes to his popularity as many people know him by the name ‘Grandpa Playboy.’

How many tattoos does Gianluca Vacchi have?

Most of the social media personality’s body is covered with tattoos. It is estimated that Gianluca Vacchi tattoos are 29 in number.

Each of the tattoos has a meaning that is related to either his personal or professional life.

Career

Establishing a career is not an easy thing because it takes a lot of dedication and sacrifice that might take an extended period. However, it is quite unimaginable to find one who, after toiling to make a prosperous career, abandons it to start a new venture that he has no clue about and eventually starts thriving in it.

Gianluca Vacchi before being famous, was pursuing success in the business world. His family had an already running business, which became his starting point as he joined the team just after completing his studies.

With his acquired knowledge of economics and business from school, he was eager to apply the skills in the business and also learn the practical bit of it. His primary interest was in the stock market, and for a considerable period, he participated in buying and selling various securities.

Over time, he perfected his skills in handling various aspects of the business environment. He became the President at Societa Europea Autocaravan (SEA) and a Non-Executive Director of IMA.

In his active years in the corporate world, Vacchi was a risk-taker who always saw an opportunity in ventures other investors thought were not lucrative.

Vacchi mastered the art of starting lucrative businesses and later selling them when they are well-established. In 2006, he started a designer watch business called ToyWatch, which had tremendous growth in its first year, and then he sold it.

He went on to start a travel and tourism company called Last Minute Tour, which he also sold after it was up and running successfully. He left the corporate world when he was 45 years old. For him, it was the right time to seek fun and enjoy life after a long period of a busy lifestyle.

He ventured into the entertainment sector, making an introduction to the world with a video on Instagram that went viral. He has had significant achievements in the entertainment industry so far.

He is a DJ, a musician, and an actor. As a musician, he has released several songs, including Mueve, Subelo y Bajalo, Waglio, LOVE, Trump-It, and Come On and Show ‘Em. Vacchi is also credited with featuring in TV series such as Las Campos (2018) and Misión exclusiva (2018).

Gianluca is also an author. On April 16, 2016, he published his biography called Enjoy.

Gianluca Vacchi net worth

He has a net worth of approximately 100 million US dollars. Vacchi’s net worth is made up of revenues from his business ventures, acting career, music as well as proceeds from the sale of his book Enjoy (2016).

Is Gianluca Vacchi rich? Without a doubt, he ranks among the highest-earning celebrities with high net worth values, and that is why sometimes he is referred to as 'The Money King.'

Who is Gianluca Vacchi wife?

Vacchi was previously engaged to Melissa Satta, and after a considerable period, the relationship came to an end.

After three years of friendship, Vacchi and Giorgia Gabriele started dating, and in 2014, she became Gianluca Vacchi wife. Their ties would only last for three years, after which they called it quits in 2017.

It is his relationship with Giorgia that propelled him into the limelight when the couple took to social media with a video dancing to Ricky Martin’s song La Mordidita. Surprisingly, Gianluca Vacchi dancing video went viral on social media, subsequently earning him a lot of followers within a short duration.

Currently, Gianluca Vacchi girlfriend is the Venezuelan supermodel and journalist, Sharon Fonseca, whom he started dating in 2018. Like many celebrity couples, Vacchi and Giorgia have been exposing their relationship to the public, and it seems that Vacchi has finally found his soulmate.

Social media

He became an internet sensation after posting a video that went viral on Instagram. Over time, he has gained more popularity for posting amazing videos on social media.

He is highly active on Instagram, where he has 14.8 million followers. His Twitter account has more than 63 thousand followers while his Facebook account has over two million followers.

His extravagant lifestyle and unique way of going about things is a major attraction for the media. Gianluca Vacchi is always passionate about life, and he utilizes every opportunity available to make the most out of it.

