IBEDC says no electricity disconnection during lockdown

The Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company Plc (IBEDC) says there will be no disconnection of electricity to non-paying customers during this period of lockdown in Coronavirus pandemic.

Its Chief Operating Officer, Mr. John Ayodele made this known in a statement issued in Lagos on Friday.

According to him, this is in recognition of the current precarious and tense situation pervading the country and the whole world occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“IBEDC is a customers cent Ric organisation, with the welfare and wellbeing of its customers at heart.

“Therefore, management has decided to suspend the disconnection of non-paying customers to help alleviate the hardship and pressure Nigerians are facing as a result of the various lockdown across our franchise.

“Furthermore, as much as it is within our remit and control, we will ensure a regular and steady supply of power to make the stay at home order more bearable bearing in mind the attendant challenges and pressure that this pandemic has brought on us,” he said.

Ayodele said in recognition of these, and to ensure the safety of staff and customers, IBEDC had temporarily recalled its staff on non-essential duties from the field.

He said this was part of the COVID -19 safety protocols of social distancing and limiting physical contact.

Ayodele reassured customers that this would not in any way hinder or disrupt services.

“However, we will continue to advise our customers of their bills electronically through emails and SMS.

“Also, our staff on essential duties, the technical crew will be available to attend to faults speedily during this period, under the strict supervision of our health, safety and environment team to ensure complete compliance to NCDC and WHO safety protocols,” he said.

Ayodele urged customers to take advantage of alternate hassle-free payment channels to pay or vend.

He said this includes online (Quickteller, Jumia, Fetswallet and pay arena) or USSD (GTB, MCASH, Etranzact) for electricity, to reduce physical contact and likely exposure to the virus at crowded locations.

“They can also reach us through our call centre number 0700 123 9999 or call their business hubs directly to report faults or make inquiries,” Ayodele said.

He, however, appealed to customers to stay safe and obey all the COVID-19 safety protocols and guidelines.

vanguard

