Who Writes Buhari’s Speeches?

Kindly Share This Story:

Asks Tony Nwaka

President Muhammadu Buhari addressing the nation on the COVID-19 pandemic, March 29, 2020.

“Furthermore, although schools are closed, I have instructed the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development to work with State Governments in developing a strategy on how to sustain the school feeding program during this period without compromising our social distancing policies.”

How do you implement this when schools are closed, children are at home, and everywhere is on shutdown? Is there no inherent contradiction in the above statement? Honestly, I tend to wonder who actually is in charge of writing the president’s speeches. It’s not just embarrassing but painfully absurd to notice the many gaps, factual inconsistencies, irrelevant inclusions, and textual anomalies that are always evident in President Buhari’s speeches.

The speech of a president is a documented definition of an administration’s philosophy, vision, intellectual breadth, and landmark accomplishments. In some climes, such presidential addresses remain an inspirational reference material for succeeding generations.

With the globally acclaimed fluorescence of Nigeria’s intellectual heritage, the nation clearly deserves much more than the pedestrian speeches now emanating from the presidential villa.

Tony Nwaka, author of Mountain of Yesterday, Mr Benjamin’s Pen, Shadows and Nothings wrote this on his Facebook wall

Kindly Share This Story:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...