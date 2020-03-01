Home | News | General | ICYMI: Ondo records first confirmed case of coronavirus
Quarantine Act: Buhari finally toes path of rule of law
Four soldiers, 63 'terrorists' killed in Niger clash

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 3 hours 19 minutes ago
By Dayo Johnson Akure

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State confirmed Friday the state has recorded its first case of the coronavirus (COVID-19) disease patient.

Akeredolu reported this on Twitter when he posted; “We have just received confirmation of our first positive #COVIDー19 case in Ondo State this evening.

“The infected person is currently under isolation and will be monitored. We have activated all necessary protocol to locate all contacts and will be working closely with @NCDCgov.

“The infected is in very stable condition and we ask for calm from all in Ondo State. We are on top of this and ask that our citizens continue to follow all preventive measures to ensure they remain safe.

Meanwhile, the information and Orientation commissioner Donald Ojogo in a statement said ” lt is with great concern that the Ondo State Government announces the first index case. A suspected case tested positive to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We thank God for His protection thus far. Ours has been a case of anxiety while we enjoyed a COVID-19 free State status.

“This development has, however, repudiated that enviable status even as we urge all to be vigilant and keep ourselves within the precincts of measures put in place.”

Vanguard News Nigeria.

