Don’t accept help from China – Fani-Kayode warns Buhari



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 57 minutes ago
Former Aviation Minister and critic, Femi Fani-Kayode has warned President Muhammadu Buhari and the federal government not to accept any assistance from China.

This is coming after some unconfirmed videos went viral on social media with the claim that there is currently installation of 5G mast around some European countries while Chinese themselves are pulling down each of the masts they see.

Fani-Kayode called on Buhari not to even accept any vaccine from China which is the epic enter of the coronavirus that has led to lockdown in several countries.

He tweeted, “Mr. President, Do NOT allow 5G in Nigeria & if you have already done so burn it. Do NOT accept face masks & other accessories from the Chinese to help prevent coronavirus. Do NOT accept help from Chinese doctors. Do NOT accept any anti-Coronavirus vaccines from ANYONE.”

Mr. President,

Do NOT allow 5G in Nigeria & if you have already done so burn it.

Do NOT accept face masks & other accessories from the Chinese to help prevent coronavirus.

Do NOT accept help from Chinese doctors.

Do NOT accept any anti-Coronavirus vaccines from ANYONE.

— Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) April 4, 2020

