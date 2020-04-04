Don’t accept help from China – Fani-Kayode warns Buhari
Mr. President,— Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) April 4, 2020
Do NOT allow 5G in Nigeria & if you have already done so burn it.
Do NOT accept face masks & other accessories from the Chinese to help prevent coronavirus.
Do NOT accept help from Chinese doctors.
Do NOT accept any anti-Coronavirus vaccines from ANYONE.
