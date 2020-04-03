Soldiers threatening to rape, infect Delta women with HIV arrested in Lagos

The Nigerian Army says two officers who threatened to rape women in Delta state, and infect them with HIV, have been arrested.





In a video that went viral earlier on Friday, the officers had threatened the people of Warri in Delta, particularly mothers, wives and daughters, saying their planned action was in retaliation of the alleged murder of their colleague in the state.





Some youth protesting the killing of Joseph Pessu, a Warri resident, by a soldier enforcing the lockdown in the state, had reportedly beaten another soldier to death.





However, in a series of tweets on Friday evening, the army said the officers who threatened to molest women were arrested at the Ikeja military cantonment in Lagos state on Friday.





“Soldiers in a viral video using uncouth and uncivilized language purportedly threatening to molest women in Warri Delta State were arrested at 9 Brigade Ikeja Military Cantonment Lagos State today 3 April 2020 and further investigation is ongoing,” one the tweets read.





“The general public should be assured that the investigations will be swift and fair in accordance with applicable military laws. The outcome of the investigations will determine the most appropriate disciplinary measures that can be taken in the circumstance.





“The Nigerian Army wishes to reiterate that it would not tolerate any form of irresponsibility and indiscipline on the part of any of its personnel.”

