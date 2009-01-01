COVID-19: Over 4,000 UK citizens seek evacuation from Nigeria





Over 4,000 citizens of the United Kingdom have indicated interest in returning to their country amid the coronavirus pandemic.





The British high commission in Nigeria broke the news in a tweet on Friday.





This is coming despite Nigeria’s less number of coronavirus cases compared to the figures in the UK.





Nigeria currently has 190 confirmed cases of the disease. While 20 persons have recovered, two people have died.





In UK, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases is 38,168, according to Worldometer, a website which provides real-time updates on the disease situation globally.





With only 135 recoveries so far, 3,605 persons have been confirmed dead over there.





The commission said it is working to evacuate its citizens, especially “stranded United Kingdom travellers who aren’t long term residents in Nigeria”.





“We fully understand the anxiety many of you face around #COVID19. Our offer of help is to stranded United Kingdom travellers who aren’t long term residents in Nigeria. Over 4000 people have expressed interests in return flights. We’re working around the clock to support you all,” the tweet read.





Prime Minister Boris Johnson of UK is undergoing self isolation after testing positive for the disease.









