Chelsea 'hold' secret talks with top Barcelona, tell him to join the Blues in mega deal

Former Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho is now on the verge of making a return to the Premier League after he reportedly held secret talks with Chelsea over a summer move.

Since the Brazil international moved to Barcelona in 2018, he has has been linked with a return to the Premier League with the likes of Arsenal and even Manchester United interested.

This is because the 27-year-old has failed to get his rhythm at Barcelona which also forced the Spanish side to loan him to German club Bayern Munich.

And according to the report on UK Sun, Bayern Munich are not interested in sealing a permanent move for Philippe Coutinho and they will instead send him back to Barcelona.

His former club in England Liverpool have not missed him since he left as the club even went on to play in two Champions League finals winning one against Tottenham.

The report added that Barcelona on the other hand are also planning to sell Coutinho so as to get more funds in their target to bring more legs in this summer.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi has taken to social media to post adorable video of himself teaching his two-year-old son Ciro how to do sit-ups in an adorable way.

Lionel Messi and his family have locked themselves in isolation from coronavirus which has stopped the Spanish La Liga and other Leagues in the world.

And since the leagues in Europe have all been suspended, Lionel Messi and other players have been training on their own in their various houses.

Messi has been putting his personal gym into good and proper use since he has been on isolation in his mansion in Barcelona.

He has however posted a video of how his son wanted to learn how to do sit-ups in an admirable show of class.

Ciro however went down with Lionel Messi and his wife watching and was able to do 10 sit-ups before he stood up and told his father to do his own.

In happy mood, Lionel Messi told Ciro to watch him as he taught his son proper way to do sit-ups in which the kid watched and shook his dad.

